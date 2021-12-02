Solar Media
JinkoSolar pens 2GW Brazilian module supply deal

By Liam Stoker
JinkoSolar pens 2GW Brazilian module supply deal

BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to ‘cross-sell’ solar and roofing products

News

What does the future hold for tracker manufacturers?

Wells Fargo makes maiden solar-storage tax equity investment

News

PV Price Watch: Shipping prices to fall in 2023 with new capacity coming online

Interviews, News

Estonia’s Enefit Green eyes procurement of up to 500MW of solar modules

News

Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

News

Solar PV remains ‘powerhouse of growth’ despite higher commodity prices – IEA

News

European Commission approves extension of Polish auction scheme to support 9GW of renewable capacity

News

LONGi cuts M10 wafer prices by nearly 10%

News
JinkoSolar’s Tiger range of modules are to feature prominently in the Aldo Solar order. Image: PV Tech.

‘Solar Module Super League’ member JinkoSolar has signed a 2GW module supply deal with Brazilian PV distributor Aldo Solar.

The manufacturer said the deal, effective from 2022, is the largest distribution agreement the company has signed outside of China.

Under the terms of the deal, around 4 million JinkoSolar modules will be distributed throughout Brazil by Aldo Solar, which it said holds a 31% share of Brazil’s distributed solar market.

Kangping Chen, CEO at JinkoSolar, said the deal was an opportunity for “exceptional growth” in the Brazilian market.

Alberto Cuter, general manager for JinkoSolar for Italy and Latin America, further added that the deal was expected to double the company’s business volume next year and revealed the manufacturer would be hiring new staff in the country to ramp up its service for Aldo Solar.

Aldo Solar meanwhile revealed that it is targeting triple-digit growth next year, with a sales target of BR$6 billion (US$1.05 billion) in place.

“The partnership with Jinko will be fundamental for us to reach this goal,” Aldo Teixeira, founder and CEO at Aldo Solar, said.

Module and inverter manufacturers alike have targeted the Brazilian PV market this year, expectant of surging growth in the years to come. In September microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy announced its entry into the Brazilian market, stating it was doing so with high expectations.

PV Tech Premium explored the industry’s expectations for the Brazilian PV market and its key drivers in an exclusive analysis piece published in September, which can be read here.

