Enphase expectant of rapid growth after entering Brazilian solar market

Enphase Energy’s IQ7+ microinverter. Image: Enphase Energy.

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy has entered Brazil’s residential and C&I solar market, launching its IQ7+ microinverter in the country.

Enphase is to commence shipments of IQ7+ products next month and Marco Krapels, VP for market expansion at Enphase Energy, said the company was working with financing partners in Brazil such as Solfácil to help expand the level of access to its product range.

The IQ7+ is Enphase’s most up-to-date, widely available microinverter after supply chain constraints – Enphase and other inverter suppliers have seen manufacturing disrupted by a global shortage of processor chips – forced the company to adjust its planned manufacturing ramp and rollout of its successor IQ8 product.

But Enphase has enjoyed more success in its expansion outside of its home market in the US, witnessing record sales in Europe during Q2 2021.

Brazil, meanwhile, is being largely tipped for significant market growth for renewables by both investors and analysts. As PV Tech Premium covered earlier this month, a combination of soaring power demand, attractive government policies and intermittent supply from existing sources has led market participants to forecast a boom over the next five years.