News

Enphase expectant of rapid growth after entering Brazilian solar market

By Liam Stoker
Inverters, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Enphase expectant of rapid growth after entering Brazilian solar market

News

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

News

Quinbrook acquires major 350MW UK solar-plus-storage site

News

Plans revealed for 10GW green hydrogen project in Mauritania

News

Unlocking floating PV’s power potential

Featured Articles, Features

ARENA to support Australian microgrids with new funding

News

Premier Energies gets funding to support cell, module manufacturing expansion

News

174 Power, TotalEnergies break ground on behind-the-meter solar plant in Texas

News

Ubiquity Solar to build 350MWp cell manufacturing plant in New York

News

JinkoSolar setting up 7GW ingot and wafer plant in Vietnam

News
Enphase Energy’s IQ7+ microinverter. Image: Enphase Energy.

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy has entered Brazil’s residential and C&I solar market, launching its IQ7+ microinverter in the country.

Enphase is to commence shipments of IQ7+ products next month and Marco Krapels, VP for market expansion at Enphase Energy, said the company was working with financing partners in Brazil such as Solfácil to help expand the level of access to its product range.

The IQ7+ is Enphase’s most up-to-date, widely available microinverter after supply chain constraints – Enphase and other inverter suppliers have seen manufacturing disrupted by a global shortage of processor chips – forced the company to adjust its planned manufacturing ramp and rollout of its successor IQ8 product.

But Enphase has enjoyed more success in its expansion outside of its home market in the US, witnessing record sales in Europe during Q2 2021.

Brazil, meanwhile, is being largely tipped for significant market growth for renewables by both investors and analysts. As PV Tech Premium covered earlier this month, a combination of soaring power demand, attractive government policies and intermittent supply from existing sources has led market participants to forecast a boom over the next five years.

enphase energy

