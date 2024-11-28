Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

JinkoSolar submits 600MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC queue

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

JinkoSolar submits 600MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC queue

News

Australian government launches review of the NEM to facilitate renewables growth

News

Tongwei eyes Australia’s solar PV opportunity with new products

Features, Interviews

More PPA deals in Europe, smaller sizes, says Pexapark

News

FTC Solar announces measures to increase share price

News

Eastern Europe’s grid could benefit from a more ‘intelligent’ approach to operations

News

‘Solar booming in real economy in spite of bad news in climate negotiations’

Features, Interviews

Shanghai Electric wins EPC contract for 2GW Saudi PV project

News

US set to install 32GW utility-scale solar PV in 2024

News

EU must ‘act now’ to support inverter manufacturers – SolarPower Europe

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar-plus-storage project will be located in southern Queensland. Image: Lightsource bp.

Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has submitted plans for a 600MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia, to the federal government.

The Beebo Solar Farm and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is located in the south of the state, around south-west of Inglewood. The solar PV power plant will have a generation capacity of 600MW and will be accompanied by a co-located 400MW/800MWh 2-hour duration BESS.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

JinkoSolar submitted the project plans to the federal government and is seeking approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The EPBC queue, administrated by the Federal government, aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities under the Act. This must be accepted before being granted permission to develop a project. Several solar-plus-storage projects have been submitted to the EPBC queue in recent months, including Edify Energy’s 250MW project in Victoria and a 600MW solar-plus-storage site being pursued by ACEN Australia.

According to the project plans on the government’s EPBC portal, the pre-construction phase will take four to five months, followed by a 15 to 18-month construction stage. Once completed, the solar PV power plant will operate for 40 years.

Once the project has reached its end of life, the site will either be fully decommissioned, with the land on which it sits to be restored to its previous function, or it will be repowered with updated solar PV modules and equipment.

JinkoSolar, a member of the Solar Module Super League (SMSL), has been expanding its global presence in the solar PV market and is set to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany.

This move captured the interest of many across the industry. According to the announcement, the total amount of funds raised by JinkoSolar’s Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) issuance will not exceed RMB4.5 billion (US$632 million) or its equivalent in foreign currency.

The funds will mainly be used to construct a 1GW annual nameplate capacity high-efficiency module assembly plant in the US and the 14GW vertically integrated production base project (Phase II) in Shanxi province, China. As stipulated, the issue price of GDR will not be less than 10% of the average closing price of A shares in the 20 trading days prior to the pricing reference date.

The successes of solar PV in the EPBC queue

Several projects have seen success in the EPBC queue in recent months. For instance, developer Lightsource bp was granted development approval for its proposed 450MW Goulburn River Solar Farm in New South Wales, subject to conditions.

The project, which secured approval from the New South Wales government in late August 2024, will cover a 793-hectare site around 28km southwest of Merriwa, 273km northwest of Sydney. It will cost around AU$880 million (US$596 million) to construct fully.

In September, Cambridge JMD Australia, a regional subsidiary of fund manager Cambridge RE Partners, secured consent from the Australian government for its 300MW Cambridge Solar Farm. The solar PV power plant is located approximately 80km south of Townsville, Queensland, and will connect to existing transmission infrastructure. Again, this was granted via the EPBC process.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, Australian government, EPBC, jinko, jinko solar, pv modules, pv power plants, queensland, solar pv

Read Next

Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

Australian government launches review of the NEM to facilitate renewables growth

November 28, 2024
The Australian government has commenced a review of the National Electricity Market (NEM) to identify how it will operate in the coming decades and facilitate the uptake of solar PV.
Tongwei's stand at SNEC.
Sponsored

Tongwei eyes Australia’s solar PV opportunity with new products

November 27, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Chen Fangzhou of Tongewi Solar, to learn more about the company's aspirations for the Australian solar PV market.
Screenshot

More PPA deals in Europe, smaller sizes, says Pexapark

November 27, 2024
Developers in Europe signed 29 power purchase agreement deals totalling 1,277MW in October, according to Swiss analyst, Pexapark.
image-8-6
Premium

‘Solar booming in real economy in spite of bad news in climate negotiations’

November 27, 2024
PV Talk: Despite the gloomy headlines emanating from the recent COP29 climate negotiations, Global Solar Council CEO Sonia Dunlop tells Tom Kenning how for solar PV the picture was brighter, with progress made on grids, storage and the cost of capital.
Image: Saudi Power Procurement Company

Shanghai Electric wins EPC contract for 2GW Saudi PV project

November 27, 2024
Shanghai Electric has won the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to build the 2GW Al-Sadawi PV project in Saudi Arabia.
Inverters-are-a-key-target-for-cyber-attacks

EU must ‘act now’ to support inverter manufacturers – SolarPower Europe

November 27, 2024
SPE said the inverter industry “faces difficulties due to global manufacturing overcapacity and a slowdown in the rooftop PV segment in several important European markets.”

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

More PPA deals in Europe, smaller sizes, says Pexapark

News

A combination of CfDs and PPAs can deliver ‘acceptable’ returns for Eastern European solar

News

Maxeon to focus on US market, sells non-US assets to parent company TCL Group

News

New Zealand’s largest solar PV provider enters liquidation

News

EU must ‘act now’ to support inverter manufacturers – SolarPower Europe

News

Shanghai Electric wins EPC contract for 2GW Saudi PV project

News

Upcoming Events

Cutting-Edge Cell Technology to Help Module Makers Outperform the Competition

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2024
8.30am GMT / 9.30am CET

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.