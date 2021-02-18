JinkoSolar signs 59GW solar glass supply deal with Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass has recently increased its daily solar glass capacity to 8,600MT. Image: JinkoSolar.

Major ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has secured a three-year solar glass supply contract with Flat Glass Group, totalling the equivalent of 59GW of PV modules.

JinkoSolar noted that the supply deal would run from 2021 through the end of 2023 and has been specifically signed to meet the production ramp of its large-area, high-efficiency PV modules, which could see shipments in 2021 reach 30GW, according to market forecasts.

Kangping Chen, chief executive officer of JinkoSolar said, “The long-term procurement contract with Flat Glass is another major supply chain cooperation, after the company’s successful cooperation with Tongwei for 93,000 metric tons of polycrystalline silicon in the second half of 2020.

“This 3-year contract will help the company guarantee the long-term supply of solar glass and ease the volatility in the supply chain brought about by the rapid growth of downstream demand. The stability of the supply chain ensures the safety and reliability of our solar products.”

Recently, major SMSL manufacturer LONGi Solar secured 46GW of equivalent glass for its PV module requirements with Flat Glass Group.

Flat Glass has recently increased its daily solar glass capacity to 8,600MT after opening a new furnace with a daily capacity of 1,200MT at its facility in Anhui, China as well as a 1,000MT furnace in Vietnam.

The production constraints of solar flat glass have resulted in significant price increases in 2020 and are not expected to substantially reduce until late in 2021.