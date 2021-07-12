JinkoSolar signs shipping and logistic agreement with Maersk

JinkoSolar hopes the agreement will improve its transport efficiency. Image: Luke Price

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has signed a strategic agreement with Danish company Maersk Shipping on end-to-end transportation and digitised logistics.

The partnership will allow the two companies to “jointly develop flexible and convenient solutions to manage the current shortage of containers due to the pandemic and improve transport efficiency”, according to JinkoSolar CEO Kangping Chen.

The companies have been strategic partners since 2017 and the latest agreement was signed through an operating subsidiary of Shanghai, China-based JinkoSolar

By leveraging its marketing system with Maersk’s “extensive network of end-to-end integrated transportation and logistics expertise”, JinkoSolar hopes to provide more timely and accurate information to its customers, according to Chen.