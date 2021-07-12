Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

JinkoSolar signs shipping and logistic agreement with Maersk

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

JinkoSolar signs shipping and logistic agreement with Maersk

News

Cero Generation forms JV with Wattcrop to develop 750MW of solar in Greece

News

US government extends solar import ban to more companies

News

Project acquisitions soar during solid H1 for global solar funding

News

EDF unit to offer ‘one-stop-shop’ distributed energy solutions for US C&I sector

News

Polish solar on track to ‘massively outperform’ as auctions boost deployment

News

Blue Elephant Energy cancels planned IPO after US$89m cash injection

News

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

News

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

News

Generac takes aim at microinverter market with Chilicon Power acquisition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
JinkoSolar hopes the agreement will improve its transport efficiency. Image: Luke Price

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has signed a strategic agreement with Danish company Maersk Shipping on end-to-end transportation and digitised logistics.

The partnership will allow the two companies to “jointly develop flexible and convenient solutions to manage the current shortage of containers due to the pandemic and improve transport efficiency”, according to JinkoSolar CEO Kangping Chen.

The companies have been strategic partners since 2017 and the latest agreement was signed through an operating subsidiary of Shanghai, China-based JinkoSolar

By leveraging its marketing system with Maersk’s “extensive network of end-to-end integrated transportation and logistics expertise”, JinkoSolar hopes to provide more timely and accurate information to its customers, according to Chen.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
jinkosolar, maersk, shipments, solar module super league

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Margin pressure, closer partnerships and order book flexibility: Inside JinkoSolar’s response to Q1 pricing volatility

July 1, 2021
Reporting its Q1 2021 results last week, JinkoSolar provided a snapshot of the pressures solar module manufacturers have faced in the opening exchanges of the year by way of spiralling material and freight costs. Liam Stoker analyses how the company has responded, laying the groundwork for a return to normality towards the end of the year.

JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar IPO plans accelerate with STAR Market applications

June 29, 2021
Solar Module Super League (SMSL) members JinkoSolar and Canadian Solar have both submitted applications to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, progressing their respective initial public offering (IPO) plans.

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

June 28, 2021
JinkoSolar has downgraded its 2021 capacity expansion plans on the back of prevailing supply chain and market conditions.

JinkoSolar, JA Solar line up priority polysilicon supply through Xinte deal

June 21, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) members JinkoSolar and JA Solar are to invest in polysilicon provider Xinte Energy’s 100,000 ton facility in Inner Mongolia, receiving priority access to the polysilicon produced as a result.

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

June 15, 2021
PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao provides an extensive overview of the solar modules on display at this year’s SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, comparing all of the major product launches, exhibitions and technologies that took centre stage.

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

June 1, 2021
JinkoSolar has achieved a new record efficiency for a large-area n-type TOPCon monocrystalline solar cell, taking its efficiency to 25.25%.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US government extends solar import ban to more companies

News

Project acquisitions soar during solid H1 for global solar funding

News

Polish solar on track to ‘massively outperform’ as auctions boost deployment

News

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

News

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021