Qcells issues patent infringement notices over solar cell manufacturing technology

Korean-owned solar manufacturer Hanwha Qcells has issued patent infringement notice letters to several manufacturers over its solar cell manufacturing technology.
According to Qcells, the recipient companies are allegedly producing and selling products using laser-enhanced contact optimization (LECO) technology, for which it holds the patent.
The LECO technology enhances the efficiency and reliability of solar cells, including passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) products, by applying laser scanning. Qcells commercialised the technology in collaboration with German solar equipment manufacturer Cell Engineering since 2018, before Qcells acquired the company and the patent in 2023.
Danielle Merfeld, Global CTO at Qcells, said: “Qcells does not tolerate any unlawful usage of the LECO technology, and is fully committed to defending its intellectual property rights to ensure that the solar industry can continue to pursue its research and development activities with confidence.”
In its notice letters to competing solar manufacturers, Qcells has requested them to discontinue the manufacture, use, offer to sell, sale and marketing of, or import of the products using the LECO technology that would violate the company’s patents.
The company said it will continue its investigation to identify other manufacturers infringing on the patent and issue additional notice letters.
Rise of TOPCon technology litigations
This is the latest development in a series of patent infringements cases that gained prominence in 2024. Qcells was itself the recipient of a patent infringement lawsuit from solar manufacturer Maxeon over alleged TOPCon solar cell technology.
Other companies who filed patent infringement lawsuits are Chinese manufacturers JinkoSolar, Trinasolar and JA Solar, the first two in the US while the latter in Europe. In all three cases, the alleged patent infringements concerned TOPCon technology.
PV Tech Premium recently looked at the surge of litigations in these past few months, which was primarily driven by the maturity of TOPCon technology.