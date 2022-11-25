Subscribe
Group Licence
News

JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project

News

‘It shows a maturity of the market’: Spain’s solar sector reacts to latest auction results

Editors' Blog, Features, News

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

News

Ib vogt breaks ground on 149MWp PV project in Spain, signs PPA with Google

News

Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio

News

Axpo targets 1.2GW of solar PV in Switzerland by 2030

News

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

News

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

News

The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A solar project from Canadian Solar in Brazil. Image: Canadian Solar via Twitter.

JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country.

The provision of these modules will constitute phase one of the project, with three total phases aiming at a final capacity of 1.2GW. Earlier this week, TrinaTracker announced that it will supply approximately 520MW worth of trackers for phase one of the project.

Santa Luzia is owned and operated by Rio Alto Energia, the Brazilian renewables generator.

Joao Batista Meirelles, purchasing and implementation director at Rio Alto Energies Renováveis said: “We are proud to partner with JinkoSolar, a company committed to a sustainable energy future for everyone. Having such a renowned and recognized partner in the market adds value to our project and increases its reliability.”

The project will be located over 1700 hectares in the state of Paraíba, with a total investment of BRL4.1 billion (US$770 million). Phase one is expected to be operational in January 2024.

Alberto Cuter, general manager of JinkoSolar for Italy and Latin America said: “Brazil is one of the most important countries, strongly committed to the development of renewable energy sources and the Rio Alto Group is one of the main players in this phase of energy transition”.

Nextracker opened an R&D facility in Brazil in September, as reported in PV Tech Premium, continuing its steady growth in the country. Also in September, tech leviathan Amazon announced plans for its first South American PV project, a 122MW installation in Brazil.

JinkoSolar was among the top four global solar module manufacturers whose shipments hit a total of 114GW in Q1-3 of this year, exceeding the total shipments for the whole of 2021.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
brazil, jinkosolar, module supply deals, pv power plants, rio alto, solar pv

Read Next

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

November 24, 2022
France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group.

Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio

November 24, 2022
Canadian investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has signed an agreement to invest US$805 million in a convertible equity portfolio financing with NextEra Energy Partners to help it acquire a 2GW portfolio of solar, storage and wind assets across the US.

Enel launches clean energy C&I retail programme in US to avoid PPAs

November 24, 2022
The North American subsidiary of utility Enel has launched a clean energy retail initiative in selected US states, beginning with Texas, to allow its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to purchase renewable energy directly without entering into a power purchase agreement (PPA).

‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal

November 24, 2022
The California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) most recent net energy metering (NEM) proposal is too extreme and will discourage homeowners from adopting residential solar, according to Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of clean energy business group the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

November 23, 2022
Europe will benefit from a new research and innovation (R&I) project intended to advance the continent’s tandem solar PV cell manufacturing and production capabilities, focusing on tandem silicon-perovskite cells.

Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

November 23, 2022
Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project

News

Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

News

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

News

The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

News

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Energy Storage Summit 2023

Solar Media Events
February 22, 2023
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
March 14, 2023
Berlin, Germany

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

Solar Media Events
March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 6, 2023
Napa, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022