JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project

JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country.

The provision of these modules will constitute phase one of the project, with three total phases aiming at a final capacity of 1.2GW. Earlier this week, TrinaTracker announced that it will supply approximately 520MW worth of trackers for phase one of the project.

Santa Luzia is owned and operated by Rio Alto Energia, the Brazilian renewables generator.

Joao Batista Meirelles, purchasing and implementation director at Rio Alto Energies Renováveis said: “We are proud to partner with JinkoSolar, a company committed to a sustainable energy future for everyone. Having such a renowned and recognized partner in the market adds value to our project and increases its reliability.”

The project will be located over 1700 hectares in the state of Paraíba, with a total investment of BRL4.1 billion (US$770 million). Phase one is expected to be operational in January 2024.

Alberto Cuter, general manager of JinkoSolar for Italy and Latin America said: “Brazil is one of the most important countries, strongly committed to the development of renewable energy sources and the Rio Alto Group is one of the main players in this phase of energy transition”.

Nextracker opened an R&D facility in Brazil in September, as reported in PV Tech Premium, continuing its steady growth in the country. Also in September, tech leviathan Amazon announced plans for its first South American PV project, a 122MW installation in Brazil.

JinkoSolar was among the top four global solar module manufacturers whose shipments hit a total of 114GW in Q1-3 of this year, exceeding the total shipments for the whole of 2021.