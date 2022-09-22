Subscribe
Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
The company will add 1GW of renewables projects across the Southeastern US. Image: Amazon.

Tech major Amazon has expanded its renewables portfolio globally with 71 new projects with a total capacity of 2.7GW.

Among the projects is the company’s first South American renewables project – a 122MW PV plant in Brazil – as well as its first solar farms in India and Poland.

As Amazon is scaling fast in India, the company’s entrance into the country will add three utility-scale solar PV projects in Rajasthan, with a total capacity of 420MW. This also brings the company’s number of renewable energy projects in the Asia-Pacific region to 57.

In Europe the firm will add its first rooftop solar projects in France and Austria, while its investment in a utility-scale project in Poland will be one of the “largest” corporate solar deals to date in the country, according to Amazon.

Last December Amazon added nearly 700MW of solar PV in Europe, with utility-scale projects in Italy and Spain. It now has 117 renewable energy projects located in Europe.

Finally in the US the company will add 1GW of renewables across the Southeast, including its first two renewables projects in Louisiana. The company has a total of 202 renewable energy projects located in North America.

The tech major continues to accelerate its investment in renewables, less than six months after a 3.5GW renewables investment, as it aims to reach 100% renewable energy across its entire business by 2025, according to Amazon Web Services CEO, Adam Selipsky.

The company’s renewable portfolio comprises 379 renewable energy projects, of which 154 are solar and wind farms and 225 rooftop solar, for a total renewable capacity generation of 18.5GW. By the end of 2021, Amazon had reached 85% renewable energy across its business.

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

27 September 2022
The demand for rooftop solar PV is soaring, driven by falling costs of the technology against energy crises that are gripping countries globally. But while an increasing number of households turn to solar to generate their own electricity, there is now a need for more specialist equipment, technologies and services to ensure the solar transition can reach as many customers as possible. Delivering these is now a major challenge for rooftop solar installers. This webinar will analyse the characteristics of the rooftop solar market, discussing how the products, logistics, installation and servicing of solar systems has evolved in line with consumer demands.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
