Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Features, Interviews

Nextracker aims to harness Brazil’s knowledge of utility-scale solar with new R&D facility

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Manufacturing
Americas

Latest

Nextracker aims to harness Brazil’s knowledge of utility-scale solar with new R&D facility

Features, Interviews

Duke Energy completes final project in 700MW Florida PV portfolio, targets 1,500MW by 2024   

News

NREL researchers construct ‘highly efficient and stable’ perovskite solar cell

News

Sunnova aiming to develop ‘first-of-its-kind’ solar and storage ‘micro-utility’ in California

News

US solar module shipments jumped to record 28.8GW last year, EIA says

News

Canadian Solar behind Zapaleri 253MWp successful bid in Chile’s July auction

News

Indian power trader NVVN looks to procure ’round-the-clock’ renewable energy resources

News

Scatec to construct 50MW solar PV plant in Botswana

News

Top global 10 solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

News

Denmark’s CIP reaches close on US$3 billion fund for industrial green hydrogen

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Nextracker’s testing field in its R&D facility in Brazil will study and analyse its products in rolling hills, agrivoltaics and with large modules of 610W. Image: Nextracker.

Since starting operations in Brazil in 2015, Nextracker’s presence in the country has never stopped increasing, with its latest step being the inauguration of the Brazil Center for Solar Excellence in August.

This is the first research and development (R&D) facility outside North America for the tracker manufacturer and a commitment to the utility-scale industry in the largest Latin American country for solar PV.

“We want to bring IP created in Brazil for the Brazilian utility-scale solar plant,” says Kristan Kirsh, VP of global marketing at Nextracker. Kirsh adds that having a base in Brazil was a proactive reaction, with the company aiming to harness the opportunity to manufacture in the South American country as early as possible.

The selection of Sorocaba, near Sao Paulo, for the R&D facility is an accumulation of different factors, that go from the strong presence of Flex, Nextracker’s parent company, with three manufacturing plants that produce the controllers for the trackers; Brazil being the second largest market in the world for the company and the fast-growing pace of utility-scale in the country among others.

“It’s the largest solar tracking R&D facility and test lab in South America,” says Kirsh, adding that there are other facilities in the region but they all are fixed tilt.

Moreover, having a facility located in the southern hemisphere will allow the company to better study the difference in climates and environment from its R&D facility in Fremont, California.

“There are lots of things that we can do in Brazil that we can’t necessarily do here,” says Kirsh, adding that the company will be able to test their hardware and software products in rolling hills, for example, and other types of structures too.

Aside from a dedicated space for rolling hills and fixed tilt, Nextracker will also study and analyse its tracker technology in other areas such as agrivoltaics, wind testing and also a large section for the bigger modules of up to 610W.

In addition to the dedicated terrain to test and analyse the company’s trackers, it will have a bigger dedicated area to train third-party installers and EPC partners, something the US manufacturer has been doing for many years and is keen on ramping up.

One of the goals for the company is to make the facility a place to go for the industry not only in Brazil but for the whole region. “It’s a place for the utility-scale solar industry to go, learn, be trained, and seek the best products,” adds Kirsh.

While Brazil has mostly been dominated by distributed generation (DG), with almost 70% of the installed capacity coming from DG, according to data from Brazilian trade body Absolar, utility-scale is poised to grow exponentially, says Kirsh.

Nextracker is providing trackers for nearly 6GW of utility-scale projects under development or in operation in Brazil, with more than 2.6GW from the past nine months.

While the US manufacturer is looking into accelerating and increasing its manufacturing capacity domestically after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the inauguration of the Brazilian R&D facility is a step further into the company’s idea to keep the local know-how of the solar industry in Brazil and expand it to the rest of the region.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
brazil, flex, latin america, nextracker, research and development, south america

Read Next

NREL researchers construct ‘highly efficient and stable’ perovskite solar cell

September 2, 2022
Researchers at the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have constructed a perovskite solar cell that they say is both highly efficient and stable.
PV Tech Premium

US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

August 29, 2022
US tracker manufacturers are planning to ramp up production capacity as they take advantage of support included in the country’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Trina Solar claims n-type module aperture efficiency record of 24.24%

August 26, 2022
Trina Solar said its Vertex n-type monocrystalline silicon module has achieved a record aperture efficiency of 24.24% for large-area n-type i-TOPCon modules.

Nextracker opens tracker R&D facility in Brazil

August 17, 2022
Nextracker is opening a solar tracker research and development (R&D) facility in Brazil through a partnership with non-profit organisation Flex Instituto de Tecnologia.

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

August 11, 2022
The US government Department of Energy is looking for public input into how US$675 million of funding for R&D into Critical Materials should be best directed.

Exus acquires 1GW of Brazilian solar projects

August 9, 2022
Investment firm Exus has acquired 100% of the shares of Riacho da Serra Energia, and the project-related assets, from Decal Renewables and Upside Value.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

US developers look to stockpile modules, ponder what happens post-2024 as AD/CVD case gets extended

Features, Interviews, News

Scatec to construct 50MW solar PV plant in Botswana

News

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

News

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

News

Top global 10 solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022