Juwi commissions 223MW Colorado PV project

By Will Norman
Germany and Poland offer top co-location potential in Europe

150MW Western Australia solar farm approved under new government initiative

Colombian utility EPM begins commercial operations at 83MW solar PV plant

‘A good opportunity to make our technology happen’: Leapting Technology on automation in PV

PVCase launches integrated software to tackle PV ‘data risk’

In conversation with QW Solar: Inside the advanced technologies of HJT

Enel Green Power Australia sets construction date for 98MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Challenges and solutions in inverter repowering

SNEC 2024: coverage of the final day of the world’s largest solar trade show

The Pike Solar project in Colorado builds on Juwi’s presence in the state. Image: Juwi.

German renewable energy developer Juwi has completed the construction of a 223MW solar PV project in the US state of Colorado.

With the completion of Pike Solar, Juwi said that it has surpassed 4GW of deployed solar PV capacity globally.

Carsten Bovenschen, CEO of Juwi, said: “We have a well-filled project pipeline with a number of major projects with which we are already targeting the 5,000-megawatt threshold in terms of installed solar capacity. Particularly in Germany, we are we’re increasingly focusing on projects that involve supplying green electricity to industrial clients and incorporating storage technologies.”

The Pike Solar project is one of four Juwi is developing in Colorado. The other three are under construction and have a cumulative capacity of over 500MW. In January, JUWI announced the sale of its 140MW Spanish Peaks project in Colorado to US renewable energy developer Deriva Energy.

Colorado was a surprise entrant into the top five US state markets for solar additions in 2023. Coming fourth place, the state installed 1.6GW of solar capacity in 2023, and according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) this represents a more than tenfold increase in its additions compared with 2022. The American Clean Power Association (ACP) forecast in September that Colorado would have installed 4GW of solar capacity by 2030.

Part of the state’s expansion in 2023 was due to two particularly large deals that injected cash into the sector: energy company Enfinity Global acquired 546MW of PV projects in September, and May saw EE North America take on a majority stake in a 700MW Colorado solar portfolio.

In 2020, Juwi signed a deal with the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association to develop 400MW of Colorado-based solar capacity for the utility. In a public statement last week, the company said that it was developing two more projects for Tri-State in Colorado: the 186MW Axial Basin site and the 141MW Dolores Canyon project, with construction expected to begin at both projects soon.

colorado, juwi, project commissioning, pv power plants, us

