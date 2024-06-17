Juwi commissions 223MW Colorado PV project

Carsten Bovenschen, CEO of Juwi, said: “We have a well-filled project pipeline with a number of major projects with which we are already targeting the 5,000-megawatt threshold in terms of installed solar capacity. Particularly in Germany, we are we’re increasingly focusing on projects that involve supplying green electricity to industrial clients and incorporating storage technologies.”

The Pike Solar project is one of four Juwi is developing in Colorado. The other three are under construction and have a cumulative capacity of over 500MW. In January, JUWI announced the sale of its 140MW Spanish Peaks project in Colorado to US renewable energy developer Deriva Energy.

Colorado was a surprise entrant into the top five US state markets for solar additions in 2023. Coming fourth place, the state installed 1.6GW of solar capacity in 2023, and according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) this represents a more than tenfold increase in its additions compared with 2022. The American Clean Power Association (ACP) forecast in September that Colorado would have installed 4GW of solar capacity by 2030.

Part of the state’s expansion in 2023 was due to two particularly large deals that injected cash into the sector: energy company Enfinity Global acquired 546MW of PV projects in September, and May saw EE North America take on a majority stake in a 700MW Colorado solar portfolio.

In 2020, Juwi signed a deal with the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association to develop 400MW of Colorado-based solar capacity for the utility. In a public statement last week, the company said that it was developing two more projects for Tri-State in Colorado: the 186MW Axial Basin site and the 141MW Dolores Canyon project, with construction expected to begin at both projects soon.