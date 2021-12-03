Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Americas

Latest

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

News

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News

Yokogawa acquires renewables and DER software company PXiSE

News

New York finalises contracts for transmission project featuring 1.8GW of solar

News

Acciona Energia signs two green hydrogen deals for facilities in Australia and the Iberian region

News

Texans turning to rooftop solar, battery storage to counter threat of grid outages

Editors' Blog, Features

Enel Green Power names new North America lead

News

JinkoSolar pens 2GW Brazilian module supply deal

News

BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to ‘cross-sell’ solar and roofing products

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
DEPCOM has a 5GW US solar portfolio and also performs O&M services. Image: Koch Engineered Solutions

Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) LLC has acquired US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm DEPCOM, which specialises in utility-scale solar PV projects, for an undisclosed amount.

A subsidiary of Koch Industries, best known for its background in fossil fuels, KES said the acquisition would enable its “entry into the fast-growing renewables market,” according to its president Dave Dotson.

KES said its entry into the renewables sector was down to the “cost-competitiveness of utility-scale solar on an unsubsidised basis”, which meant it was becoming an “increasingly significant part of the generation mix”.

DEPCOM has a 5GW portfolio of projects across the US in operation, under-construction and pre-construction stages. It also performs operations and maintenance (O&M) and refurbishment services.

“DEPCOM has recorded impressive growth over the last few years, and this acquisition reflects our confidence that the company will be a major player in the future of this industry,” said Don Brown, vice president of business development at KES.

Arizona-based DEPCOM is “one of the largest solar EPCs in the US”, according to KES, and “differentiates itself through customer-centric solutions”.

Johnnie Taul, CEO of DEPCOM, said: “By joining KES, we are combining forces and shared values, and leveraging robust capabilities and knowledge centres that will accelerate our ability to enhance our existing services and expand our offerings into new service lines and markets.”

Stinson LLP served as legal advisor to KES on the transaction, while Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal advisor to DEPCOM.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, DEPCOM, epc, koch brothers, koch engineered solutions, koch industries, operations and maintenance, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Yokogawa acquires renewables and DER software company PXiSE

December 2, 2021
Japanese electrical engineering and software company Yokogawa Electric Corporation has acquired all of the outstanding shares of renewable and distributed energy software company PXiSE Energy Solutions LLC for an undisclosed amount

BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to ‘cross-sell’ solar and roofing products

December 2, 2021
Renewables developer BayWa r.e. has acquired Beacon Solar, the solar distribution division of Beacon, and will look to “cross-sell” solar and roofing products in the near future as it continues to expand across the US.
PV Tech Premium

Array Technologies’ STI Norland acquisition to strengthen supply chains and open up international expansion

November 30, 2021
Array Technologies reveals to PV Tech Premium the core motivations behind its US$652m deal to acquire STI Norland, creating what it says is the world’s biggest tracker company, from stronger supply chains to an ability to target more international markets

iSun invests in commercial solar developer Encore Renewable Energy

November 30, 2021
Solar EPC company iSun is investing in US commercial PV project developer Encore Renewable Energy as part of efforts to accelerate its geographic expansion.

DNV aims to boost cyber security in energy sector through Applied Risk acquisition

November 25, 2021
Assurance and risk management provider DNV is acquiring cyber security firm Applied Risk as it looks to build a security practice focused on defending industrial assets against emergent cyber threats.
PV Tech Premium

Inside ADT’s plans to rollout residential solar across vast customer base following Sunpro acquisition

November 24, 2021
PV Tech Premium speaks with ADT's customer chief to discuss the company's acquisition of Sunpro Solar and its residential solar growth strategy

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi cuts M10 wafer prices by nearly 10%

News

Yokogawa acquires renewables and DER software company PXiSE

News

PV Price Watch: Shipping prices to fall in 2023 with new capacity coming online

Interviews, News

Wells Fargo makes maiden solar-storage tax equity investment

News

Enel Green Power names new North America lead

News

Solar PV remains ‘powerhouse of growth’ despite higher commodity prices – IEA

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV TECH POWER VOLUME 29 OUT NOW—Get 35% off your first year

Solar’s 2030 blueprint
Subscribe