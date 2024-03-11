Korkia, Global Consulting Energy to develop 1GW Italy portfolio, including agriPV

AgriPV interest in Italy has been ever-growing in the past few years with the government financing over 1GW of agriPV projects in the country with an investment of €1.7 billion (US$1.86 billion). Earlier this year, solar developer Lightsource bp sold a 294MW PV portfolio in Italy, which included agriPV projects, while solar developer Cero Generation began operations at a 70MW agriPV project in the central region of Lazio last November.

Michael Sandberg, country manager at Korkia, said: “We are particularly excited about the planned agriPV projects, which are Korkia’s first. As a key producer of food, Italy is at the forefront of the agriPV trend in Europe, and it has been estimated that around 1GW of agriPV capacity will be installed by 2026.”

After nearly a decade of adding less than 1GW of solar capacity annually, Italy has accelerated its growth with 5.2GW of new capacity in 2023, more than doubling the capacity installed in the previous year. This brings the country’s total installed solar capacity to over 30GW, as it aims to reach its target of installing 80GW of capacity by 2030, enshrined in its updated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).