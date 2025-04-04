Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

Subscribe To Premium
By Alice Fitzsimons
Large Scale Solar USA logo
Large Scale Solar USA will focus on tariffs, taxes and trade policies. Image: Solar Media

The US solar industry may be celebrating a record-breaking year with 49GW of new capacity added and renewables surpassing 1,000TWh of total electricity generation, but newly announced tariffs have created uncertainty.

New levies on goods from Southeast Asian countries, in particular—as well as greater tariffs on China and a long list of other nations—will make US solar module and component imports more expensive for buyers, which may ultimately affect project costs and PV deployments.

Rates of 46% on Vietnam, 36% on Thailand, 24% on Malaysia, and 49% on Cambodia, in addition to a 34% levy on Chinese goods, will have tangible impacts on the majority of US solar module supply as well as the components which support the expanding domestic manufacturing hubs.

Large Scale Solar Summit USA is set to tackle the critical implications of recently announced tariffs on the sector’s continued growth. In Dallas, Texas, on April 29-30, 2025, LSS US features a keynote panel focused on “Tariffs, Taxes, and Trade Policies,” addressing the urgent questions arising from President Trump’s new trade measures.

The opening keynote panel will discuss the immediate and long-term consequences of the newly imposed tariffs on solar imports, as well as broader trade policy impacts.

Navigating US solar uncertainties

The US solar industry has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, but the new tariff regime presents significant challenges to supply chains and project economics. The panel’s goal is to provide attendees with actionable insights and strategies to navigate these uncertainties and maintain the industry’s momentum.

Panellists include industry leaders such as David Dixon, Director of Procurement at Ørsted Americas; Feizhen Lu, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Supply Chain at Hecate Energy; and Jeremy Horan, Vice President for Government Affairs at ACORE. These experts will explore:

  • How trade policies and tariffs are reshaping supply chains and project economics in 2025.
  • The latest on IRA incentives and their implications for utility-scale and distributed solar projects.
  • Strategies for maintaining growth and resilience in the face of policy uncertainty.

“The Large Scale Solar Summit USA is the premier event for stakeholders to understand and respond to the evolving policy landscape,” said Solar Media, publisher of PV Tech and organizer of the event. “We are committed to facilitating critical conversations that will shape the future of solar energy in the United States.”

The summit will also address other key industry challenges, including interconnection queues, permitting, and the ongoing implementation of IRA incentives. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers, fostering collaboration and driving innovation.

Event Details:

  • Event: Large Scale Solar Summit USA 2025
  • Date: April 29-30, 2025
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Website: Large Scale Solar USA

About Large Scale Solar Summit USA:

The Large Scale Solar Summit USA is the leading event for the U.S. utility-scale solar industry, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities. The summit provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic collaboration to accelerate the deployment of solar energy across the nation.

