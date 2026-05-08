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SEG Solar to open new US 4GW module assembly plant in Q3 2026

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
May 8, 2026
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

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Aerial view of SEG Solar's new module assembly plant in Texas
The new module assembly plant in Texas will increase SEG Solar’s annual module nameplate capacity to 6GW in the US. Image: SEG Solar.

Solar manufacturer SEG Solar has unveiled a new module assembly plant in the US with a 4GW annual nameplate capacity.

This new facility will be located in Houston, Texas, where it already has an operational 2GW module assembly plant since 2024, expanding the company’s annual nameplate capacity in the US to 6GW.

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Commercial operations at the new facility are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

The second module assembly plant in Texas will represent a US$200 million investment, with the facility covering nearly 500,000 square feet and creating up to 800 jobs.

According to the company, the expansion is part of its long-term localisation strategy and highlights the ongoing capacity increases by several manufacturers in the US. Last month alone, Suniva unveiled plans to build a new solar cell facility in South Carolina, which will have a 4.5GW annual nameplate production capacity, once fully operational. Also in April, two US solar companies – Tandem PV and Caelux – made progress on the production of perovskite-silicon solar modules.

The ramp-up in domestic PV production in the US, such as SEG Solar’s new 4GW module assembly plant, will be one of the key factors driving manufacturing capital expenditure to increase in 2026 (subscription required), according to a recent PV Tech Market Research analysis.

“This new facility marks an important milestone for SEG,” said Timothy Johnson, VP of Operations at SEG Solar. “It will further strengthen our US manufacturing capabilities while supporting ongoing technology innovation. The plant is designed with the flexibility to integrate next-generation technologies, including HJT, as the industry evolves.”

Moreover, SEG Solar continues to expand its manufacturing capacity globally. The new module assembly plant in Texas follows the announcement last December of a 3GW ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Indonesia, with construction expected to begin in Q2 2026.

The company has been building a vertically integrated supply chain in the Southeast Asian country, including the commissioning of a 2GW solar cell processing plant last year, enabling it to supply capacity to the US market with a non-Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) supply chain.

According to the company, it has been validated as a non-PFE (prohibited foreign entity) for FEOC compliance purposes by several independent third parties and currently provides modules with non-PFE solar cells.

SEG Solar’s CEO, Jim Wood, will be a speaker at the upcoming PVModuleTech USA Conference in Napa on 16-17 June 2026, where he will be speaking in a panel regarding the strategies to strengthen the US supply chain both domestically and globally.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
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UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
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UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Global

9 March 2027
Location To Be Confirmed
PV CellTech Global will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. Join us in Q1 of 2027
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manufacturing, module manufacturing, moduletechusa, SEG Solar, texas, us, us manufacturing

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