Largest solar PV plant in Bosnia and Herzegovina starts final testing phase

A testing period will be carried out before receiving final approval from the authorities and starting commercial operations in September.

This project will help increase the solar generation capacity in Bosnia and Herzegovina which is almost non-existent, as the Petnjik solar plant is expected to provide an output of 64GWh of capacity, more than what the country was producing in 2020 for solar PV with 45GWh, according to data from the International Energy Agency. Most of the country’s generation comes from coal.

A report published late last year found that Eastern European and Central Asian countries are required to accelerate their renewables action in order to reduce their reliance on Russian energy imports.