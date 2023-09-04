Largest solar PV plant in Bosnia and Herzegovina starts final testing phase

Norwegian energy company Greenstat has completed the installation of a 45MW solar PV plant in Bosnia and Herzegovina and started the testing phase.
The construction of the country’s largest utility-scale solar project was carried out with the help of local developer GP Toming. The project has completed the installation of the solar panels, inverters, and electrical equipment as well as connection to the substation and grid.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
A testing period will be carried out before receiving final approval from the authorities and starting commercial operations in September.
This project will help increase the solar generation capacity in Bosnia and Herzegovina which is almost non-existent, as the Petnjik solar plant is expected to provide an output of 64GWh of capacity, more than what the country was producing in 2020 for solar PV with 45GWh, according to data from the International Energy Agency. Most of the country’s generation comes from coal.
A report published late last year found that Eastern European and Central Asian countries are required to accelerate their renewables action in order to reduce their reliance on Russian energy imports.