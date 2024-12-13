Metlen powers 394MW Chilean solar PV plants

Both projects are part of a larger solar PV portfolio in Chile, which includes the Willka solar park, with an installed capacity of 109.2MW and inaugurated in December 2023, as well as the Doña Antonia plant (86MW), which started operations earlier this year, in August.

The portfolio of four projects had a total investment of US$460 million, for which Metlen reached financial close at the beginning of the year. Financing of the portfolio has been structured into senior debt of US$315 million and US$60 million in ancillary facilities.

A power purchase agreement for the projects has been secured with Chilean utility Enel Chile, while the developer aims to add battery energy storage systems (BESS) to each project in 2025.

With the country expected to reach a record year of curtailed capacity of nearly 5TWh, co-locating solar PV with BESS has become an “absolute necessity” (Premium access) as Alejandro McDonough, managing director at Wärtsilä Chile, explained to PV Tech in October. The next edition of PV Tech Power will have a more in-depth look at the BESS market in Chile.

Juan Pablo Toledo, Country Manager in Chile at Metlen, said: “With the inaugurations of Tocopilla and Tamarico, we have completed the construction of our portfolio in Chile. We hope these projects will contribute to the country’s sustainable development and further strengthen METLEN’s presence in Latin America.”