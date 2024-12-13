Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Metlen powers 394MW Chilean solar PV plants

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Trinasolar US TOPCon patent pursued, submits AD/CVD investigation complaint

News

European solar boasts low carbon footprint and falling material requirements, says SolarPower Europe

News

Metlen powers 394MW Chilean solar PV plants

News

Australia has an opportunity to ‘fill niche gaps’ in the global solar supply chain, says report

News

Edify to develop 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

News

Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells are the ‘prerequisite’ for next PV technological leap – Fraunhofer

News

Chinese solar leaders call for an end to toxic price competition

News

SEIA releases solar policy targets for Trump presidency

News

US to increase Section 301 tariffs on Chinese polysilicon and wafers

News

Origami Solar to establish steel module frame facility in Texas

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Metlen and Chilean delegates at the inauguration of a solar PV plant
The Tocopilla (227MW) and Tamarico (167MW) are part of a 588MW Chilean portfolio from Metlen. Image: Metlen Energy & Metals.

Greek renewables developer Metlen Energy & Metals, previously known as Mytilineos, has completed two solar PV plants in Chile.

With a combined capacity of 394MW, the Tocopilla (227MW) and Tamarico (167MW) are located in the northern regions of Antofagasta and Atacama, which are known for having some of the highest irradiation levels in the world.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Both projects are part of a larger solar PV portfolio in Chile, which includes the Willka solar park, with an installed capacity of 109.2MW and inaugurated in December 2023, as well as the Doña Antonia plant (86MW), which started operations earlier this year, in August.

The portfolio of four projects had a total investment of US$460 million, for which Metlen reached financial close at the beginning of the year. Financing of the portfolio has been structured into senior debt of US$315 million and US$60 million in ancillary facilities.

A power purchase agreement for the projects has been secured with Chilean utility Enel Chile, while the developer aims to add battery energy storage systems (BESS) to each project in 2025.

With the country expected to reach a record year of curtailed capacity of nearly 5TWh, co-locating solar PV with BESS has become an “absolute necessity” (Premium access) as Alejandro McDonough, managing director at Wärtsilä Chile, explained to PV Tech in October. The next edition of PV Tech Power will have a more in-depth look at the BESS market in Chile.

Juan Pablo Toledo, Country Manager in Chile at Metlen, said: “With the inaugurations of Tocopilla and Tamarico, we have completed the construction of our portfolio in Chile. We hope these projects will contribute to the country’s sustainable development and further strengthen METLEN’s presence in Latin America.”

antofagasta, atacama, chile, metlen, power purchase agreement, project completion

Read Next

SEIA’s compromise framework includes a carve-out for solar projects to be designated as Risk Category 2. Image: Avantus.

Avantus, Arizona Public Service ink 100MW solar PV PPA

December 10, 2024
Aside from the 100MW solar PV capacity, the Kitt Solar project is also paired with 400MWh of energy storage capacity.
Sun Streams 4, a 377 MWdc solar and 300 MWac / 1200 MWh storage project at the Longroad Sun Streams Complex. Image: Longroad Energy.

Longroad closes financing for solar-plus-storage project at 973MWdc Sun Streams Complex

December 9, 2024
US renewable energy developer, Longroad Energy, announced financial close of 111MWdc solar and 85MWac/340MWh storage project Sun Pond in Maricopa County, Arizona, 4 December.
Magdalena Hilgner speaks at the 2024 Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event.
Premium

Reliable production profiles, a technology mix and supportive policies: What do PPA offtakers want?

December 5, 2024
Magdalena Hilgner of PLAY explains that projects that deliver power reliably and at a fair price will always be attractive for offtakers.
A Matrix Renewables solar project.

Matrix Renewables secures US$376 million financing for 210MW Texas solar project

December 3, 2024
Matrix Renewables has secured financing for its 210MW Stillhouse Solar project, to be built in Bell County of the US state of Texas.
Solar Media's Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event.
Premium

Grid challenges and storage potential in a maturing Eastern European solar market

November 28, 2024
Speakers at LSSCEE 2024 discussed key topics for the Eastern European solar sector, including storage, private investment and risk management.
Panelists speaking about the PPA market at LSSCEE 2024.

A combination of CfDs and PPAs can deliver ‘acceptable’ returns for Eastern European solar

November 26, 2024
Structures such as CfDs could be a complement to the nascent PPA market in Eastern European solar, according to speakers at LSSCEE.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Juniper, First Solar sign 1GW module supply deal for Indian solar PV

News

Edify to develop 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

News

US to increase Section 301 tariffs on Chinese polysilicon and wafers

News

NREL says thinner, taller solar modules contributing to increased rate of breakages

News

Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells are the ‘prerequisite’ for next PV technological leap – Fraunhofer

News

SEIA releases solar policy targets for Trump presidency

News

Upcoming Events

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.