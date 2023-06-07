Subscribe
Intersect Power commissions 415MWp solar PV project in Texas

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
The Radian project was part of Intersect Power’s near-term 2.2GW solar PV portfolio to be completed this year. Image: Intersect Power.

Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has reached commercial operation of its 415MWp solar PV project in Texas.

The ‘Radian solar’ project, located in Brown County used thin-film manufacturer First Solar’s modules, with whom Intersect Power secured several module supply agreements, including nearly 5GW last November.

This project is part of the company’s near-term portfolio that comprises of 2.2GW of solar PV and 1.4GWh of co-located storage which is expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2023.

Funding for Radian and the rest of the near-term portfolio expected to be completed this year was reached in 2021, when the developer secured US$2.6 billion for the construction of projects in California and Texas. Last year, Intersect Power secured further funding of US$3.1 billion to finance its near-term portfolio of solar and co-located storage projects.

Sheldon Kimber, CEO at Intersect Power, said: “Texas clean energy production has spurred significant economic development and job creation in the state while bringing energy security and independence to the U.S.”

