Trina Solar and GP Joule complete 170MW German solar farm

The 170MW Klettwitz solar project has been built on previously contaminated ‘brownsite’ land. Image: Trina Solar.

Trina Solar, the Chinese-headquartered solar PV manufacturer, has partnered with renewables developer GP Joule to complete a 170MW solar park in Germany.

The Klettwitz Solar park, in Brandenburg, has been built in two phases. The first, 90MW portion of the project was completed in May 2022, with the two companies confirming completion of the second 80MW phase last week. This phase saw Trina supply 163,000 of its Vertex PV modules to the project, with the original 90MW using the same technology.

Earlier this month, Trina Solar’s Vertex modules received a carbon footprint certificate from TÜV Rheinland.

Trina said that the Klettwitz mine is “one of Europe’s biggest brownsites” – repurposed land where the previous usage has left an area potentially contaminated or unusable. The project will repurpose the mine, which ran for over a century until 2018.

“When it comes to reallocating and rehabilitating former brownsites, solar plants on conversion sites are an absolute must,” said Gonzalo de la Viña, president EMEA at Trina Solar.

Meik Gessner, managing director of plant engineering at GP Joule EPC said: “High-performance projects like this one here in Klettwitz pave the way for energy transition and climate protection. We build on reliable cooperation with strong partners like Trina Solar.”

Trina Solar shipped 28.8GW of modules in the first nine months of this year, as revealed in a PV Tech Premium analysis.

In January, KGAL Investment Management, the German asset manager, acquired a 50% stake in GP Joule with the intention of capitalising on the “immense growth opportunities” of European and German renewables.

In the RECAI 60 index of the most attractive global renewable energy markets, Germany ranked third.