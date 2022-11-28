Subscribe
Trina Solar and GP Joule complete 170MW German solar farm

By Will Norman
The 170MW Klettwitz solar project has been built on previously contaminated ‘brownsite’ land. Image: Trina Solar.

Trina Solar, the Chinese-headquartered solar PV manufacturer, has partnered with renewables developer GP Joule to complete a 170MW solar park in Germany.

The Klettwitz Solar park, in Brandenburg, has been built in two phases. The first, 90MW portion of the project was completed in May 2022, with the two companies confirming completion of the second 80MW phase last week. This phase saw Trina supply 163,000 of its Vertex PV modules to the project, with the original 90MW using the same technology.

Earlier this month, Trina Solar’s Vertex modules received a carbon footprint certificate from TÜV Rheinland.

Trina said that the Klettwitz mine is “one of Europe’s biggest brownsites” – repurposed land where the previous usage has left an area potentially contaminated or unusable. The project will repurpose the mine, which ran for over a century until 2018.

“When it comes to reallocating and rehabilitating former brownsites, solar plants on conversion sites are an absolute must,” said Gonzalo de la Viña, president EMEA at Trina Solar.

Meik Gessner, managing director of plant engineering at GP Joule EPC said: “High-performance projects like this one here in Klettwitz pave the way for energy transition and climate protection. We build on reliable cooperation with strong partners like Trina Solar.”

Trina Solar shipped 28.8GW of modules in the first nine months of this year, as revealed in a PV Tech Premium analysis.

In January, KGAL Investment Management, the German asset manager, acquired a 50% stake in GP Joule with the intention of capitalising on the “immense growth opportunities” of European and German renewables.

In the RECAI 60 index of the most attractive global renewable energy markets, Germany ranked third.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
