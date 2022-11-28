Subscribe
Leeward Renewable Energy bags financing for 296MW of US solar projects

By Will Norman
Trina Solar and GP Joule complete 170MW German solar farm

Solar deployment India increased 35% in Q1-3 2022, though price rises continue

ACWA Power signs green hydrogen production MoU in Thailand

PV Price Watch: Mono wafer and polysilicon prices drop

Solarpack secures loan to support development of 252MW of PV in Colombia

Korkia-funded partnership to develop over 1GW of renewables in Greece

Q&A: Vikram Solar on India’s push to support domestic manufacturing

DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage

JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project

An operational solar project in Ohio. Image: United Renewable Energy.

Texas-headquartered developer Leeward Renewable Energy has closed financing for 296MW worth of solar PV projects in Ohio and North Carolina, adding to its 24-strong portfolio of renewable energy installations across the US.

MUFG Bank and Wells Fargo have provided the financing. MUFG has put up approximately US$420 million in construction financing and Wells Fargo has provided a US$195 million tax equity commitment.

The Big Plain Solar project in London, Ohio, is a 196MW facility, and the Oak Trail Solar facility near Moyock, North Carolina, is forecast to have a 100MW capacity.

MUFG issued its financing under the Green Loan Principles, which facilitate environmentally sustainable economic activity. It acted as the green loan structuring agent, coordinating lead arranger and administrative agent for the construction to term financing in addition to securing financial contributions from a number of institutions as part of the debt.

Wells Fargo introduced its Institute for Sustainable Finance in 2021, aiming to deploy US$500 billion to sustainable projects and businesses by 2030.

“We are pleased to have secured financing for our Big Plain and Oak Trail projects, marking another significant milestone in the development of our solar energy portfolio,” said Chris Loehr, senior vice president of finance at Leeward Renewable Energy.

“These agreements demonstrate the continued confidence financial institutions hold in our project portfolio and performance as we continue to execute on our contracted 2022–2023 pipeline.”

Leeward has a current pipeline of 20GW projects either under development or construction.

The Ohio and North Carolina projects began construction in August and October respectively. In January, the company signed a multi-year supply agreement with First Solar for 1GW of its thin-film modules.

The totality of power from both projects will be supplied to Verizon Telecommunications in a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). Leeward has history with Verizon, having signed 360MW worth of PPAs with the company in January.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
Trina Solar and GP Joule complete 170MW German solar farm

November 28, 2022
Trina Solar, the Chinese-headquartered solar PV manufacturer, has partnered with renewables developer GP Joule to complete a 170MW solar park in Germany.

Solar deployment India increased 35% in Q1-3 2022, though price rises continue

November 28, 2022
Solar installations in India were up 35% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1-3 2022, but the average system cost went increased 7.5% for the same period, according to consultancy Mercom Capital Group.

Solarpack secures loan to support development of 252MW of PV in Colombia

November 25, 2022
IDB Invest and South American financial group Bancolombia will provide developer Solarpack with a COP656 billion (US$133 million) loan to support the development of two solar PV projects in Colombia.

DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage

November 25, 2022
Ukrainian energy company DTEK has said it is ready to restart operations at the 10MW Tryfonivska solar power plant in the liberated Kherson region.

JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project

November 25, 2022
JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country.

Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group

November 24, 2022
France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group.

