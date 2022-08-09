Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Leeward breaks ground on 196MW Ohio PV plant using First Solar thin-film tech

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Leeward breaks ground on 196MW Ohio PV plant using First Solar thin-film tech

News

City of Chicago to buy 100% renewable power by 2025, starting with 593MW PV project

News

Columbia regulator approves 73MW solar PPA for default power supply

News

Brookfield Renewable invested US$3 billion in growth initiatives in Q2 alone

News

Enfinity Global secures US$242 million for 70MW of solar PV in Japan

News

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

News

Yingli eyes residential, commercial PV sectors for its new YLM 3.0 Pro module

Product Reviews

Chile awards 777GWh of renewables to two developers, 14.8% of total auctioned

News

India deploys 8.4GW of solar PV in H1, forecast to reach 20GW by end of the year

News

AES on track for 2022 renewables contract targets, driven by US market

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Leeward contracted SOLV Energy to handle the EPC of the 196MW ‘Big Plain Solar’ project in Ohio. Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

Renewables developer and operator Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has started the construction of a 196MW solar PV plant in London, Ohio.

The company has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with telecommunications giant Verizon Communications to supply the power from the ‘Big Plain Solar’ project, which is part of a larger PPA between both companies signed in January 2022.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the project will be handled by EPC contractor SOLV Energy.

First Solar will provide its thin-film PV solar modules, with both companies signing a multi-year procurement agreement earlier this year for 1GW of First Solar’s modules.

Moreover, the project will take into consideration its surrounding environment by implementing sustainable practices that includes a soil health monitoring programme and a pollinator habitat for bees.

John Wieland, chief development officer at LRE, said: “Across the LRE portfolio, we are continuously looking for ways to implement innovative land management practices to improve the soil health and aesthetics of our projects, and we look forward to implementing these practices at Big Plain Solar.”

Leeward Renewable Energy expects the ‘Big Plain Solar’ project to reach commercial operation by June 2023.

Last June, the US developer had started work on a 200MW solar plant in Texas that is expected to be operational by the last quarter of 2023.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
first solar, leeward renewable energy, ohio, pollination, power purchase agreement, SOLV Energy, us solar, verizon

Read Next

Brookfield Renewable invested US$3 billion in growth initiatives in Q2 alone

August 8, 2022
Renewables owner and operator Brookfield Renewable has recorded a strong second quarter and has deployed more than US$3 billion.

US community solar to grow 7GW by 2027 as more states look to expand access

August 5, 2022
At least 7GW of US community solar is expected to come online in the next five years, according to a new research from Wood Mackenzie.

BASF signs 250MW solar and wind virtual PPAs

August 5, 2022
Chemicals company BASF has entered into virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for 250MW of solar PV and wind power in the US.

Biden administration to invest US$26 million in renewable grid demonstration projects

August 4, 2022
The Biden administration has launched a US$26 million fund project to demonstrate the US electricity grid can reliably run on renewables.

Iberdrola acquires 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland

August 2, 2022
Spanish utility Iberdrola has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland with Augusta Energy.

US developer Longroad Energy gets US$500m investment to support business model shift

August 2, 2022
US developer, owner and asset manager Longroad Energy has secured a US$500 million equity investment to support its business model shift from a “develop to sale” strategy to the ownership of renewable projects in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Brookfield Renewable invested US$3 billion in growth initiatives in Q2 alone

News

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

News

PV Price Watch: Price of polysilicon rises again after brief reprieve, September production expected to peak following buildout  

News

X-Elio wins 15MW contract in Japan’s latest feed-in premium auction

News

US community solar to grow 7GW by 2027 as more states look to expand access

News

Hanwha Solutions to up US solar investment if Inflation Reduction Act passes – reports

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022