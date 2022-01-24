Solar Media
News

Leeward Renewable Energy signs PPAs with Verizon for 360MW of solar

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Leeward Renewable Energy signs PPAs with Verizon for 360MW of solar

News

Solar forecasting errors in the US lower than previously thought, says Berkeley Lab study

News

PODCAST: Scaling up solar PV, California’s net metering row explained

News

Amp Energy closes US$350m credit facility to chase renewables, energy storage pipeline

News

India could be at risk of supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment, Fitch warns

News

European Commission launches consultation ahead of solar strategy reveal

News

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Greek solar market ‘about to take off’

News

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

News

US solar lender Dividend Finance acquired by bank Fifth Third

News
Both the PV plants will feature thin-film modules from First Solar. Image: First Solar.

Renewables developer and operator Leeward Renewable Energy has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with telecom company Verizon for a portfolio of four under-development solar and wind plants in the US with a combined capacity of 640MW.

PV projects included in the deal are the 200MW Horizon Solar installation, on which construction is due to begin in September in Frio County, Texas, and be completed by the end of 2023, and the 160MW White Wing Ranch Solar farm in Yuma County, Arizona, which is expected to be fully constructed before July 2024. Both projects will feature thin-film modules from First Solar.

All four projects in the portfolio – which also includes two wind farms totalling 280MW – are backed by 15-year PPAs between Leeward and Verizon as part of the telecom company’s efforts to be net zero in its operational emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 2035.

The deal follows Verizon signing PPAs early last year for 845MW of solar capacity with Lightsource bp, Invenergy, EDF Renewables and NextEra Energy Resources.

Verizon has also previously penned PPAs with Leeward for the 196MW Big Plain PV plant in Ohio and the 100MW Oak Trail solar farm in North Carolina.

Leeward Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, a major Canadian pension fund. 

Having acquired a 10GWac utility-scale solar development platform from First Solar early last year, Leeward now owns and operates a portfolio of 22 renewables facilities totalling 2GW across nine US states.

arizona, first solar, leeward renewable energy, ppa, texas, us solar, verizon

Subscribe to Newsletter

