Leeward Renewable Energy breaks ground on 200MW Texas project

First Solar will be providing the modules to Leeward Renewable Energy’s latest solar project in Texas. Image: First Solar.

US developer Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has started construction on the 200MW Horizon Solar project near the city of Pearsall in Frio County, Texas.

Leeward had previously signed four 15-year power purchase agreement (PPAs) with Verizon Communications for this and three other renewables projects for a combined capacity of 640MW of solar and wind.

The project, which is expected to be operational by the Q4 2023, will use solar modules manufactured by First Solar, with whom Leeward signed a 1GW supply agreement with in April, while trackers will be provided by NexTracker.

Omar Aboudaher, vice president at Leeward, said: “Today marks another important milestone in the development of the 200MW Texas solar facility, bringing LRE one step closer to providing clean, renewable energy. We thank the community and officials of Frio County for their support and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

By the end of 2023, Leeward will have 1.2GW of contracted solar PV projects in operation and a portfolio north of 16GW of projects in development or construction, the company said in a statement.