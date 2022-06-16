Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Leeward Renewable Energy breaks ground on 200MW Texas project

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Modules, Power Plants, Projects, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

Leeward Renewable Energy breaks ground on 200MW Texas project

News

SEIA lays out its vision for US interconnection reform, suggests sweeping changes at various levels

News

US solar must work through latent demand ‘bubble’ before AD/CVD intervention is felt

News

Inside the White House meeting with solar manufacturers aiming to formulate PV production strategy

News

Australia commits to higher 2030 emissions reduction target

News

ReNew Energy loss jumps on back of NASDAQ listing costs

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

News

AEMO suspends wholesale power market amidst generation capacity collapse

News

8minute Solar Energy hires first chief technology officer

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
First Solar will be providing the modules to Leeward Renewable Energy’s latest solar project in Texas. Image: First Solar.

US developer Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has started construction on the 200MW Horizon Solar project near the city of Pearsall in Frio County, Texas.

Leeward had previously signed four 15-year power purchase agreement (PPAs) with Verizon Communications for this and three other renewables projects for a combined capacity of 640MW of solar and wind.

The project, which is expected to be operational by the Q4 2023, will use solar modules manufactured by First Solar, with whom Leeward signed a 1GW supply agreement with in April, while trackers will be provided by NexTracker.

Omar Aboudaher, vice president at Leeward, said: “Today marks another important milestone in the development of the 200MW Texas solar facility, bringing LRE one step closer to providing clean, renewable energy. We thank the community and officials of Frio County for their support and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

By the end of 2023, Leeward will have 1.2GW of contracted solar PV projects in operation and a portfolio north of 16GW of projects in development or construction, the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
first solar, leeward renewable energy, power purchase agreements, ppas, texas, texas solar, us

Read Next

SEIA lays out its vision for US interconnection reform, suggests sweeping changes at various levels

June 16, 2022
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released a whitepaper outlining the reforms it believes are needed to the US interconnection system, in which it lays out a series of proposals for both regional transmission organisations (RTO) and the US-wide Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Inside the White House meeting with solar manufacturers aiming to formulate PV production strategy

June 16, 2022
Earlier this week (14 June), White House officials and solar manufacturers sat down with one another to discuss how the Biden Administration could kickstart PV manufacturing via its recently enacted Defense Production Act (DPA).  

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

June 15, 2022
Researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have found that a tin-lead perovskite cell can overcome problems with stability and improve efficiency, with their latest experiment yielding a 25.5% conversion efficiency.

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

June 15, 2022
NextEra Energy has announced its new decarbonisation strategy, dubbed Zero Carbon Blueprint, which includes eliminating all scope 1 and 2 emissions from its operations by 2045 without the use of carbon offsets and a massive increase in solar PV to 90GW by 2045.

Vistra brings online 108MW solar project in Texas

June 13, 2022
US utility Vistra has brought online a 108MW PV plant in Texas as electricity demand in the state reaches new highs.

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News

Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022