Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Leeward Renewable Energy secures US$180 million financing for solar project in Texas

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Horizon solar facility will be operational this year. Image: Unsplash

Renewable energy company Leeward Renewable Energy has closed financing for its 200MW solar project ‘Horizon solar facility’ in Texas. 

The company secured US$75 million in green loan construction financing from MUFG Bank. According to Leeward Renewable Energy, the fund was issued under the green loan principles, which aim to facilitate and support environmentally sustainable economic activity. At the same time, Leeward Renewable Energy obtained about US$105 million tax equity commitment from Wells Fargo. 

“This project is another important step toward making solar power ever more affordable and accessible, thereby facilitating the much-needed transition to renewable energy sources,” said Beth Waters, managing director of project finance at MUFG. 

The latest project is expected to reach commercial operation later in 2023. It will be Leeward Renewable Energy’s fifth solar PV project in the US, and its second solar project in Texas, after Barilla Solar in Reeves County.

The financing for the Horizon solar facility is an extension of Leeward Renewable Energy’s Big Plain and Oak Trail solar projects. Last November, Leeward Renewable Energy closed financing for 296MW worth of solar PV projects in Ohio and North Carolina. MUFG Bank and Wells Fargo provided the financing. MUFG put up about US$420 million in construction financing and Wells Fargo provided a US$195 million tax equity commitment.

The Big Plain Solar project in London, Ohio, is a 196MW facility, and the Oak Trail Solar facility near Moyock, North Carolina, is expected to have a 100MW capacity.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
financing, leeward renewable energy, mufg bank, renewables, us solar, wells fargo

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023