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Levanta Renewables awards EPC contract to China Energy Engineering Group

By Will Norman
April 10, 2026
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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Pramod SinghCEO of Levanta Renewables, said the project ‘marks an important step in advancing our greenfield portfolio in the Philippines’. Image: Unsplash.

Singapore-based renewables firm Levanta Renewables has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with China Energy Engineering Group (CEEC) for a solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines.

The contract covers the entirety of the 166MWp/80MWh Barotac solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in the Visayas archipelago of the Philippines. Levanta first announced the project in October 2025, alongside plans to invest around US$85 million into the facility.

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Pramod SinghCEO of Levanta Renewables, said the project “marks an important step in advancing our greenfield portfolio in the Philippines, reflecting Levanta’s end-to-end capabilities across development, financing, construction and operations.”

Guo Jizhong, chairman of CEEC, added: “Leveraging our global EPC experience and commitment to quality and safety, we will ensure the successful delivery of this project to the highest standards.”

The Philippines is aiming to generate 35% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. Last month, president Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the Department of Energy (DOE) announced plans to fast-track 1.4GW of new renewable energy projects in the country as a response to the energy price shocks of the Iran war. The DOE said it would work with the Philippines’ grid operator, electricity market operator and energy regulator to “address outstanding transmission, interconnection, inspection, registration and metering requirements”.

The government said it would plan to auction 25GW of renewable energy capacity every year until 2035, led by solar and solar-plus-storage projects.

Levanta Renewables is wholly owned by Actis, a sustainable infrastructure investment firm. In 2024, it acquired a 140MW operational solar PV portfolio in Thailand.

epc, levanta renewables, philippines, pv power plants, solar pv

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