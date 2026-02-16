Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Philippines government auctions to offer 25GW of renewable energy capacity a year until 2035

By JP Casey
February 16, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Evecon, Mirova launch Estonia’s largest solar-storage hybrid, ink flexibility and power purchase agreement

News

EIB backs 190MW Romanian PV projects with US$40 million investment

News

Enfinity Global expands bond facility to US$183 million to support US solar and storage deployment

News

Philippines government auctions to offer 25GW of renewable energy capacity a year until 2035

News

France reduces solar PV target to 48GW by 2030 in new energy roadmap

News

Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

News

India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany contracts 2.4GW of ground-mount solar capacity in 2X oversubscribed auction

News

AES Indiana began operations at 250MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Philippines energy secretary Sharon S. Garin, left, at the IAEA.
Philippines energy secretary Sharon S. Garin, left, said the auction rounds would provide renewables investors with market visibility. Image: Dean Calma, IAEA.

The Philippines will launch a number of annual competitive renewable energy auctions between 2027 and 2035, which will make at least 25GW of renewable energy capacity available each year.

The auctions, announced last Friday by the Department of Energy (DOE), will focus on a number of renewable energy technologies, with solar leading the way in many of the auction rounds. The next round, to be held in 2027, will be the sixth round of the country’s Green Energy Auction programme (GEA-6) and will aim to deliver 3.2GW of new large-scale solar capacity across all three island groups that make up the country’s power grid—Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao—plus an additional 85MW of rooftop solar in the latter two island groups.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The DOE also noted that GEA-7 would focus on rooftop solar, plus solar projects co-located with battery energy storage systems (BESS); while GEA-8 would focus on “solar on stilts” and canal-top solar; and GEA-9 would include a range of technologies, including biomass, geothermal, solar, hydropower and onshore wind. The government said that a further 5.6GW of new renewable energy capacity through “additional technologies” would be part of the GEA rounds held between 2028 and 2035.

The announcement follows the completion of last year’s GEA-4 and GEA-5 rounds, the former of which focused on a number of technologies, while the latter was the first auction round to focus exclusively on offshore wind. GEA-4, which was the first GEA round to include solar-plus-storage projects, saw the awarding of over 6GW of solar capacity and 1GW of batteries, and energy secretary Sharon S. Garin said the GEA programme offers “market visibility” to potential investors.

“By preparing a clear, auction-backed pipeline, we are giving developers and financial institutions the market visibility they need to plan, mobilise capital and deliver projects on schedule,” said Garin. “Our objective is simple: translate investor interest into reliable, affordable and cleaner power that Filipinos can feel—through projects that are real, buildable and delivered on time.”

These auctions include a number of provisions to incentivise private investment and insulate investments from fluctuations in renewable energy financial matters, such as varying power prices.

The GEA includes a Renewable Energy Payment Agreement (REPA) with fixed-price 20-year offtake contracts. These mean offtake prices are not exposed to variations in power prices or line rental costs, which can undermine offtake stability in the Philippines’ energy market, which uses locational marginal pricing.

Aurora Energy Research dubbed the REPA model “one of the most attractive” route-to-market options for renewable energy investors in the Philippines precisely because it can sidestep some of these undermining elements in the Philippines renewable energy market.

“For lenders, the predictability from the REPA translates into stronger debt service coverage ratios and lower perceived risk, particularly when compared to merchant or contract-for-difference (CfD) arrangements where revenue is partially exposed to market or delivery uncertainty,” explained Patrick Tan, Aurora’s head of wider Asia, in a blog post.

However, Tan wrote that the REPA structure is “not without risk”, as generators are only paid for energy that is actually delivered, exposing investors and offtakers to significant curtailment risk. Developers must also meet their stated Delivery Commencement Date (DCD) or can lose a portion of their bid security, meaning that execution risk, such as delays in permitting or obtaining grid connections, remains a significant concern.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
auctions, cfd, finance, investment, offtake, philippines, renewable energy

Read Next

Jassu-091924 Dalton - Kirikmae Solar Project -002

Evecon, Mirova launch Estonia’s largest solar-storage hybrid, ink flexibility and power purchase agreement

February 16, 2026
A 77.5MW PV plant in Estonia is to be coupled with a 55MW/250MWh battery energy storage system to create what is claimed will be the country’s largest hybrid project.
The loan will be provided to three Romanian solar companies, owned 65% by Norway-based developer Scatec and 35% by Defic Globe, as part of a wider €121 million financing package. Image: Scatec.

EIB backs 190MW Romanian PV projects with US$40 million investment

February 16, 2026
EIB is investing US$40 million to construct and operate three PV plants in southwestern Romania, with a combined capacity of 190MW.
Solar PV plant in Romania from Enery

Optimism in European solar rebounds to highest levels seen since May 2025

February 12, 2026
European solar PV module and component buyers’ sentiment improved significantly in January 2026, according to sun.store's pv.index report.
A Greenbacker solar project.

Greenbacker raises US$440 million for 674MW Cider solar project

February 12, 2026
Greenbacker has raised US$440 million in finance to support the development of the 674MW Cider solar project in the US state of New York.
A TSE solar project.

EUROPE ROUND-UP: METLEN signs offtake deal in Italy, European Energy to finance Danish solar-plus-storage, TSE acquires French PV projects

February 11, 2026
A round-up of a number of European project stories from this week, including METLEN, European Energy and TSE.
Mill Farm solar PV project in England from developer Island Green Power

UK awards 4.9GW solar PV in latest CfD round

February 11, 2026
The UK government's Allocation round 7a (AR7a) of the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction has awarded a record 4.9GW of solar PV.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

News

India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany contracts 2.4GW of ground-mount solar capacity in 2X oversubscribed auction

News

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

News

Malaysia’s largest standalone floating PV project begins construction

News

AES Indiana began operations at 250MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA