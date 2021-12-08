LevelTen Energy partners real estate firm to simplify corporate PPA process

A recently completed 10MW solar farm in Denmark. Image: Better Energy.

Real estate firm JLL is collaborating with LevelTen Energy to help its clients transition to clean energy by simplifying the corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) process.

A US firm that has developed a digital marketplace for procuring renewable energy, LevelTen’s platform is said to include access to more than 4,000 PPA offers across 21 countries in North America and Europe.

JLL, which specialises in real estate and investment management, said the alliance will connect its clients – including office, retail and industrial companies – to renewables developers while also providing them with a “holistic solution” to decarbonise their energy supply.

The LevelTen deal follows JLL’s commitment earlier this year to reach net zero by 2040 across all its operations, including client sites that it manages globally.

Ryan Warren, chief commercial officer at LevelTen Energy, said the firm’s Energy Marketplace enables its partners to help their clients find PPAs that are tailored to different energy needs and environmental impact priorities.

“LevelTen Energy believes that clean energy should be accessible to companies of all sizes, which is why we have built the platforms and technology to support more transparent and efficient procurement transactions,” he said.

LevelTen received the backing of Google as part of recent a US$35 million Series C funding round that will assist the company to expand its software solutions. After launching its Energy Marketplace in 2018, LevelTen earlier this year released its Asset Marketplace, which aims to simplify how renewable energy projects are bought and sold.

In its Q3 2021 PPA Price Index report, published in October, the firm revealed that Europe’s most competitive renewable PPA offers jumped 8% quarter-on-quarter following the continent’s energy crisis.