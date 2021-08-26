Solar Media
News

LevelTen raises US$35m to help scale up renewables transaction platform

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

India set to deploy more than 4.5GW of solar in second half of 2021

News

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

US solar companies call for caution and clarity as trade barriers mount

News

SCHMID Technology Guangdong gets minority investment from XJ Capital

News

Solar curtailment in California on the rise, EIA says

News

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

News

AEMO developing simulation tool to facilitate grid connections for renewable energy

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

LevelTen plans to build on its current software, which is focused on PPAs and renewables project sales. Image: Avista.

LevelTen Energy, a US firm that has developed a platform for renewable energy asset transactions, has secured the backing of Google as part of a US$35 million Series C funding round.

The company aims to use the proceeds to develop additional software solutions to help accelerate the clean energy transition, investing in load matching technology, project developer services and more advanced power purchase agreement (PPA) products.

Taking the total amount raised by LevelTen to US$62.3 million, the raise was led by private equity firm NGP ETP and included participation from nearly all the software provider’s existing investors, including: Constellation Technology Ventures, the venture investing arm of Exelon; Avista Development, a subsidiary of US utility Avista; and TotalEnergies Ventures.

Having launched its Energy Marketplace in 2018 to improve the PPA process, LevelTen earlier this year released its Asset Marketplace, which aims to simplify how renewable energy projects are bought and sold.

“Now, with this new funding, LevelTen will advance the industry again with the launch of even more transaction infrastructure products and services vital to accelerating the energy transition,” said CEO Bryce Smith. “Renewable transactions will surely become as customary and as efficient as fossil fuel transactions, and we’re intent on improving our platform until that happens.”

funding, google, levelten, levelten energy, power purchase agreement, ppa, software

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Solar software consolidation on the rise as firms bid to expand reach

August 20, 2021
Aurora Solar’s acquisition of Folsom Labs last week followed a recent spike in deals between solar software providers that have pooled resources to offer a more complete service, share best practices or enter new geographies. Jules Scully looks at how consolidation is reshaping service offerings.

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted signs Microsoft PPA, AEP and Doral pen agreement for 360MWdc Indiana project

August 11, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring news of a new solar PPA signed between Ørsted and Microsoft, AEP Energy and Doral LLC sign another PPA for a project in Indiana and California courts are set to get solar and storage systems.

Aurora Solar bolsters solar software portfolio with Folsom Labs acquisition

August 10, 2021
Solar sales and design software provider Aurora Solar is to bolster its offering by acquiring Folsom Labs, the developer of HelioScope, a solar design software solution aimed at the commercial sector.

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

August 9, 2021
Indian renewable energy company ReNew Power has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 400MW renewables project that will supply Round-The-Clock (RTC) electricity supply, which the company claims is the first of its kind in India

Lightsource BP signs PPA with McDonald’s and eBay for its 345MW project in Louisiana

August 5, 2021
McDonald’s and eBay have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Lightsource BP to acquire electricity from its 345MWdc Ventress solar project in Louisiana

BHP to power two Australian mines with solar power and battery storage

July 30, 2021
Anglo-Australian mining company BHP, in partnership with Canada’s TransAlta Renewables, is to build two solar farms and a battery storage system to help power its Mt Keith and Leinster nickel mines in Western Australia

