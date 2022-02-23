Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Americas

Latest

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

Inovateus Solar receives capital investment to expand its solar development and EPC services

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

Washington utility Avista launches 200MW hybrid RFP, aims to meet CETA clean energy requirements

News

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

News

Siemens, Desert Technologies eye 1GW PV portfolio in MENA and Asia via new JV

News

India’s PLI scheme to add 40GW of cell and module capacity when coupled with BCD – ICRA rating agency

News

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
LG’s Mono Neon panel range. Image: LG Electronics.

LG Electronics has confirmed it is to exit the solar module manufacturing business.

The decision, approved by the consumer electronics major’s board yesterday, followed what it described as a “comprehensive review” of the impact of soaring material and logistics costs on top of supply constraints on its solar business.

LG said it would continue to lean on the renewable energy experience gathered by concentrating instead on sectors including energy storage and home energy management.

Module production is to be wound down from this spring before ending in Q2 2022, affecting around 160 employees and a further 60 contract workers at the company’s assembly plant in Alabama.

Thomas Yoon, president and CEO at LG Electronics North America, said the business intended to retain “many” of those workers. The business is to meet with workers to identify opportunities in other manufacturing units.

In a note issued to clients earlier today (23 February), investment bank ROTH Capital said it estimated LG held a ~14% share of the US residential solar market, suggesting the company’s exit could be a “source of friction” for module supply moving forward.

More to follow…

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
lg electronics, manufacturing, module assembly, residential solar, supply chain, us solar

Read Next

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

February 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi Solar has increased prices for its range of PV wafers, sending them to four-month highs amidst ongoing spikes in the polysilicon price.

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

February 22, 2022
Norwegian start-up Otovo has secured NOK 300 million (US$33.7 million) through a private placement to support the expansion of its solar marketplace into six new European countries.

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

February 21, 2022
Tongwei has warned of ongoing tight supply of solar PV materials after recording a jump in 2021 revenue in excess of 50%.

Solar marketplace EnergySage sells controlling stake to Schneider Electric

February 21, 2022
French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric has acquired a controlling stake in EnergySage that will see the US-based solar marketplace provider look to scale its business globally.

US added record 12.4GW of utility-scale solar last year despite module availability issues – ACP

February 18, 2022
Utility-scale solar deployment in the US reached a new high last year despite scores of projects being pushed back, in part due to a lack of regulatory certainty impacting the availability of modules, according to the American Clean Power (ACP) Association.

Sunrun installs 792MW in 2021 following strong growth rate, NEM 3.0 changes could dent 2022 outlook

February 18, 2022
Leading US solar installer Sunrun installed 792MW of solar capacity in 2021, a 31% growth on 2020, exceeding guidance, reflecting the highest growth rate in five years and bringing its total networked capacity to 4.7GW, according to its Q4 and full year 2021 financial results.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News

Saudi researchers perform ‘first ever’ successful damp-heat test of perovskite solar cells, maintains 95% efficiency

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.