Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Lightsource BP takes Italian solar portfolio to 1.2GW with new addition

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Lightsource BP takes Italian solar portfolio to 1.2GW with new addition

News

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

News

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

News

REC Group CEO Steve O’Neil leaving company at the end of February

News

International Solar Alliance appoints new director general

News

New Premier Energies solar cell and module plant to produce large-area products

News

Hamburg operator Blue Elephant enters ‘promising’ Greek solar market

News

Tech giants dominate as REBA unveils Top 10 US corporate renewables buyers

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Lightsource BP has acquired 1.2GW of potential solar parks in Italy within two years. Image: Lightsource BP

Lightsource BP has brought its Italian development pipeline to 1.2GW with the purchase of a 78MW project in Sicily.

The renewables giant has acquired the project from EGI Sicily through a co-development agreement, and will begin construction in 2022 with an aim of bringing it online by the following year. It has also filed a “comprehensive” PAUR planning permit for the project, and will work with EGI to bring it to a construction-ready phase.

Lightsource BP, oil and gas major BP’s renewable energy business, has taken steps to significantly grow its footprint in the European solar market in the past two years, adding 1.2GW to its Italian pipeline and more than 2GW in Spain since 2019. Earlier this week, the energy company added another 845MW to its development pipeline in Spain by acquiring a project portfolio from local developer Iberia Solar, having already bought a 1.06GW Spanish portfolio in January. It now has a 2.25GW pipeline in Spain, and plans for projects across six regions in Italy, including 100MW in Sicily and 11 utility-scale systems in southern Italy with a total 350MW capacity.

Although known for being a fragmented market, Italy has become a lucrative hotspot for the solar sector. A report from LevelTen Energy published last month found that it was the top European market for power purchase agreements (PPAs), accounting for 31.7% of offers from developers. Danish developer European Energy also managed to secure €96.5 million (US$116.44 million) in funding for Italy’s largest solar park, which has a combined capacity of 121.5MW split across three farms.

The country was hit particularly hard by COVID-19 fallout last year, with Italy’s lockdown making wholesale power prices volatile and lowering overall power demand.

However, Lightsource BP has continued to establish a strong project pipeline in southern Europe, with a view to becoming a dominant player in the energy sector when its Italian projects come online in the next two to three years. In a statement from the company regarding its new Sicilian portfolio, Lightsource said it would “continue to expand” in Italy over the coming months, focusing on central and northern regions.

Giovanni Mascari, Head of Business Development Italy at Lightsource BP said the developer’s latest acquisition “further cements the key role Italy plays in our European growth strategy”.

“Creating a 1.2GW pipeline in just 2 years across a fragmented energy market like Italy showcases our commitment to becoming one of the top solar players in the country”, he said.

Lightsource BP is not the only power company setting its sights on the Mediterranean island. French independent power producer (IPP) Qair is also trying to obtain permits for around 500MW of solar projects in south-eastern Sicily, and like BP’s renewables arm, hopes to start construction next year.

development pipeline, egi sicily, european solar, italy solar, italy solat, lightsource bp, solar pv development

Read Next

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

February 16, 2021
UK-headquarted Octopus Renewables has sold 173MW of Italian solar to utility A2A.

Lightsource BP snaps up 845MW Spanish solar pipeline

February 15, 2021
Lightsource BP has added another 845MW to its solar development pipeline by acquiring a PV project portfolio from local developer Iberia Solar.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP completes Pennsylvania PV plant, NextEnergy Capital buys third Portugal project

February 12, 2021
A round-up of the latest solar PV project updates around the world, including news from NextEnergy Capital, Lightsource BP, and Sonnedix.

Q&A: Pexapark’s Luca Pedretti on Europe’s changing PPA market

February 5, 2021
We caught up with Luca Pedretti, Pexapark's co-founder and chief operating officer, to discuss how PPAs are changing to accommodate more offtakers from a range of business sectors.

Power price volatility driving demand for shorter, more sophisticated PPAs

February 4, 2021
Shorter power purchase agreements (PPA) could become more commonplace in Europe’s solar sector as developers strive to bring on more offtakers.

Solar manufacturers, utilities and developers back anti-forced labour pledge

February 4, 2021
Leading solar companies back pledge to develop traceability protocol in the industry's supply chain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Lightsource BP takes Italian solar portfolio to 1.2GW with new addition

News

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

News

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

News

REC Group CEO Steve O’Neil leaving company at the end of February

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021