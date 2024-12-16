Lightsource bp begins construction on 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

The Goulburn River project recently received development consent from the Australian government. It will cover a 793-hectare site around 28km southwest of Merriwa, 273km northwest of Sydney and cost around AU$880 million (US$596 million) to construct fully.

The project plans detail that it will comprise approximately one million bifacial solar PV modules in an east-west single-axis tracking arrangement, with an approximate height of three metres. It will have an operational lifespan of around 40 years.

In late 2023, Lightsource bp was awarded a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) following a competitive tender process with the New South Wales government. This agreement involves providing long-duration energy storage (LDES) services.

As part of the project, a 49MW/392MWh 8-hour duration BESS will be installed at a later stage to enable hybridisation. The project is anticipated to be operational by the end of 2026.

The Woolooga BESS, on the other hand, is located near Gympie, Queensland, and is co-located with the 214MW Woolooga solar PV power plant. It will consist of 128 battery units capable of storing up to 640MWh of energy, with an export capacity of 222MW.

The system will provide flexible power and grid stabilisation services to the National Electricity Market (NEM) to support the greater uptake of renewable energy generation in the electricity mix whilst also enhancing energy reliability. Much like the Goulburn project, the Woolooga BESS is expected to be operational by mid-2026.

Commenting on the commencement of construction of the two projects, Lightsource bp’s chief operating officer for APAC, Adam Pegg, referenced the opportunity for Australia to transition away from fossil fuels whilst also benefitting from a potential booming electricity export market.

“Australia is perfectly positioned to deliver on its energy transition, with abundant renewable resources that not only meet domestic needs but also offer significant potential for energy exports,” Pegg said.

“By embracing firmed renewables, we can build a modern energy grid that is cleaner, more resilient, and capable of powering the nation’s growth, driving both economic progress and sustainable development in a rapidly changing world.”

It is worth noting that oil and gas major bp recently secured the remaining 50.03% interest in the developer in October while also announcing a hunt for a strategic partner.

The oil and gas major first revealed plans to acquire full ownership of Lightsource bp in November 2023, stating that the two parties believed it was the “right time” in a bid to further scale-up the solar developer.