Lightsource bp begins construction on 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Construction has commenced on the projects following sucess in the Capacity Investment Scheme. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar PV developer Lightsource bp has commenced construction on a 450MW solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia, and a 214MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.

Following the developer’s success in the recent first tender of the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS), which saw solar PV awarded 2.8GW, Lightsource bp has progressed the development of its Goulburn River solar PV plant and the 640MWh Woolooga battery energy storage system (BESS).

The Goulburn River project recently received development consent from the Australian government. It will cover a 793-hectare site around 28km southwest of Merriwa, 273km northwest of Sydney and cost around AU$880 million (US$596 million) to construct fully.

The project plans detail that it will comprise approximately one million bifacial solar PV modules in an east-west single-axis tracking arrangement, with an approximate height of three metres. It will have an operational lifespan of around 40 years.

In late 2023, Lightsource bp was awarded a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) following a competitive tender process with the New South Wales government. This agreement involves providing long-duration energy storage (LDES) services.

As part of the project, a 49MW/392MWh 8-hour duration BESS will be installed at a later stage to enable hybridisation. The project is anticipated to be operational by the end of 2026.

The Woolooga BESS, on the other hand, is located near Gympie, Queensland, and is co-located with the 214MW Woolooga solar PV power plant. It will consist of 128 battery units capable of storing up to 640MWh of energy, with an export capacity of 222MW.

The system will provide flexible power and grid stabilisation services to the National Electricity Market (NEM) to support the greater uptake of renewable energy generation in the electricity mix whilst also enhancing energy reliability. Much like the Goulburn project, the Woolooga BESS is expected to be operational by mid-2026.

Commenting on the commencement of construction of the two projects, Lightsource bp’s chief operating officer for APAC, Adam Pegg, referenced the opportunity for Australia to transition away from fossil fuels whilst also benefitting from a potential booming electricity export market.

 “Australia is perfectly positioned to deliver on its energy transition, with abundant renewable resources that not only meet domestic needs but also offer significant potential for energy exports,” Pegg said.

“By embracing firmed renewables, we can build a modern energy grid that is cleaner, more resilient, and capable of powering the nation’s growth, driving both economic progress and sustainable development in a rapidly changing world.”

It is worth noting that oil and gas major bp recently secured the remaining 50.03% interest in the developer in October while also announcing a hunt for a strategic partner.

The oil and gas major first revealed plans to acquire full ownership of Lightsource bp in November 2023, stating that the two parties believed it was the “right time” in a bid to further scale-up the solar developer.

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
australia, bess, lightsource bp, new south wales, pv power plants, queensland, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

Image: Sembcorp via LinkedIn

Solar manufacturing mounts in Indonesia, yet deployment remains ‘underutilised’, says report

December 16, 2024
Indonesian energy policy think tank, the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), has penned a new report stating that the country stands to gain from the influx of new solar manufacturing capabilities yet is still underutilising its generation potential.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.

Trinasolar US TOPCon patent pursued, submits AD/CVD investigation complaint

December 13, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturer Trinasolar is engaged in two legal proceedings with the US government over patents and import tariffs.
A Tindo Solar manufacturing plant.

Australia has an opportunity to ‘fill niche gaps’ in the global solar supply chain, says report

December 13, 2024
The United States Studies Centre (USSC), a think tank based at the University of Sydney, has said that Australia has an opportunity to “fill niche gaps in the global solar supply chain” but risks relying on Chinese imported goods.
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Edify to develop 300MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

December 12, 2024
A 300MW solar-plus-storage twin project is set to be developed in North Queensland, Australia, after success in the recent Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender.
Donald_Trump_50548265318

SEIA releases solar policy targets for Trump presidency

December 12, 2024
SEIA said that its ten-point list of priorities is designed 'to ensure the US is the world’s dominant solar and storage market.'
Dan Shugar giving a speech.

Nextracker delivers first trackers compliant with IRA domestic content manufacturing rules

December 12, 2024
Nextracker has delivered what it says are the first trackers to comply entirely with the domestic content manufacturing guidelines of the IRA.

Trinasolar US TOPCon patent pursued, submits AD/CVD investigation complaint

News

Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells are the 'prerequisite' for next PV technological leap – Fraunhofer

News

Australia has an opportunity to 'fill niche gaps' in the global solar supply chain, says report

News

Metlen powers 394MW Chilean solar PV plants

News

SEIA releases solar policy targets for Trump presidency

News

US to increase Section 301 tariffs on Chinese polysilicon and wafers

News

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
