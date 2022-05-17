Lightsource bp confirms ‘aquaculture’ solar project in Taiwan

The 150MW aquaculture project in Taiwan is the first announced by Lightsource bp after opening its Southeast Asia hub earlier this year. Image: Lightsource bp.

Solar developer Lightsource bp has entered the East Asia market with a 150MW project co-locating solar with fisheries in Taiwan.

PV Tech revealed in February that the developer was expanding into Asia with offices in Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore, with an initial set of projects waiting to be announced.

The Budai project will be co-developed with local solar developer Green Rock Energy and construction is set to start in June 2023.

The 150MW fishery solar farm will be one of the largest PV projects in the country according to the solar developer, and has been designed to benefit both the local environment and the community; it will enable fishermen to farm on around 200 ponds as well as adding saltwater ponds to optimise the water management process.

The solar developer is aiming to make the Asia Pacific its third hub, after the Americas and the EMEA as it sees interesting opportunities in the solar market in Asia said Nick Boyle, CEO at Lightsource bp.

“Taiwan relies on imports for about 95% of its energy which leaves its energy supply vulnerable to external disruption. This energy challenge, coupled with the need for sustainably generated electricity makes Taiwan a unique project and we’re thrilled to draw on our global experience and work with Green Rock Energy to step up to the challenge,” added Boyle.

Last week, the developer announced its latest expansion by setting up operations in France with a 1GW pipeline target by 2026.

Furthermore, in order to accelerate the growth and optimisation of its operations, Lightsource bp signed a global partnership with Singapore software company Envision Digital last March.