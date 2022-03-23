Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

The agreement will cover Lightsource bp’s global fleet of solar parks. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp has announced a multi-year, global partnership with Singapore Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT) software company Envision Digital to accelerate the growth and optimisation of its solar power assets.

By using Envision Digital’s advanced analytics platform, Lightsource bp hopes to gain data driven insights to enable greater automation and efficiency as well as increase the volume of its low-carbon assets, it said in a media release.

Lightsource, which is targeting the development of 25GW of PV projects globally by 2025, will also use Envision’s technology to optimise the performance and operation of its solar assets.

The UK-headquartered company and joint venture (JV) of oil and gas major BP selected Envision because of its “unique expertise in AIoT and digital transformation”.

“The partnership with Envision Digital gives us an anatomical level of insight on our assets to optimise them remotely and drive improvements,” said Nick Boyle, Group CEO of Lightsource bp.

“We see a lot of synergies with Lightsource bp and our teams are rapidly deploying and scaling technology to power the energy transition together,” said Michael Ding, global executive director of Envision.

Envision Digital’s proprietary AIoT operating system, EnOS, currently supports more than 360GW of clean energy assets globally, Lightsource said, adding that as the partnership develops both companies will explore additional opportunities to increase value across Lightsource bp’s solar portfolio.

PV Tech has conducted an exclusive interview with Lightsource bp’s leadership team regarding its development plans, the details of which can be found on the latest edition of the Solar Media Podcast.