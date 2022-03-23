Solar Media
News

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Operations & Maintenance, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Lightsource bp signs global partnership agreement with AI software company to optimise its solar assets

News

Nextracker launches new single-axis tracker for sloped and uneven terrain

News

New York passes 1GW of community solar installations

News

JinkoSolar to accelerate capacity expansion in 2022, plotting course for 60GW module capacity

News

New developer AMPYR Energy USA targets merchant solar to boost revenue

News

Aker Horizons sells remaining shares in REC Silicon to Hanwha Solutions in ‘major step’ for US solar manufacturing

News

Atlas Renewable Energy switches on 244MWp solar PV project in Chile

News

Technology, manufacturing & profitability in the PV industry

Editors' Blog, Features

Total Eren, Chariot to develop 430MW renewables project for Zambian mine in latest collaboration

News

AGP, Hartree launch US solar joint venture with 5GW development target

News
The agreement will cover Lightsource bp’s global fleet of solar parks. Image: Lightsource bp.

Lightsource bp has announced a multi-year, global partnership with Singapore Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT) software company Envision Digital to accelerate the growth and optimisation of its solar power assets.

By using Envision Digital’s advanced analytics platform, Lightsource bp hopes to gain data driven insights to enable greater automation and efficiency as well as increase the volume of its low-carbon assets, it said in a media release.

Lightsource, which is targeting the development of 25GW of PV projects globally by 2025, will also use Envision’s technology to optimise the performance and operation of its solar assets.

The UK-headquartered company and joint venture (JV) of oil and gas major BP selected Envision because of its “unique expertise in AIoT and digital transformation”.

“The partnership with Envision Digital gives us an anatomical level of insight on our assets to optimise them remotely and drive improvements,” said Nick Boyle, Group CEO of Lightsource bp.

“We see a lot of synergies with Lightsource bp and our teams are rapidly deploying and scaling technology to power the energy transition together,” said Michael Ding, global executive director of Envision.

Envision Digital’s proprietary AIoT operating system, EnOS, currently supports more than 360GW of clean energy assets globally, Lightsource said, adding that as the partnership develops both companies will explore additional opportunities to increase value across Lightsource bp’s solar portfolio.

PV Tech has conducted an exclusive interview with Lightsource bp’s leadership team regarding its development plans, the details of which can be found on the latest edition of the Solar Media Podcast.

artificial intelligence, envision, internet of things, lightsource bp, optimisation

