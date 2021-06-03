Solar Media
News

Lightsource BP secures AU$330 million for second and third Australian solar projects

By Edith Hancock
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Lightsource BP’s 260MW Impact Solar project in Texas. Image: Lightsource BP.

Lightsource BP has secured AU$330 million (US$255 million) to fund the development of two utility-scale solar projects in Australia.

The developer, a joint venture part-owned by oil and gas major BP, has now broken ground on its West Wyalong and Woolooga solar projects located in New South Wales and Queensland after receiving construction financing from investors EDC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo and Westpac. The projects, which are expected to be completed by mid-2022, will bring 520MWac of solar capacity to Australia’s electricity grid when they come online and produce roughly 673GWh of electricity annually, the company said in a statement. Local solar company Pacific Rim Pty, a subsidiary of PCL Constructors has been commissioned to carry out construction on the projects.

The new projects mark Lightsource BP’s second and third ventures in the Australian solar market, after the company was granted planning permission last month to build out a 400MWdc solar park near Wellington, New South Wales.

Adam Pegg, Lightsource BP Australia’s country manager, said the three projects underway and the developer’s additional 1.5GWdc Australian project pipeline establish it as “a leader in the Australian solar market.”

“Although COVID-19 has disrupted the energy landscape, we are proud to be able to start construction and complete the financing of two large solar projects on a subsidy-free basis, demonstrating the resilience of solar as a sustainable solution to meeting the rising global energy demands.”

australia, australia solar, lightsource bp, new south wales, queensland, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Solar manufacturer 5B raises AU$12 million for global expansion

June 2, 2021
Australian ‘plug and play’ solar manufacturer 5B has secured AU$12 million (US$9.27 million) to expand into new renewables markets.

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

June 1, 2021
BP has secured an agreement to acquire 9GW of US solar projects from developer 7X Energy, a deal it says represents “a significant step” towards the company’s target of growing its net developed renewables capacity to 20GW by 2025.

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

June 1, 2021
Financial commitments for utility-scale renewables projects in Australia have slowed to the lowest level in the past five years, according to the Clean Energy Council (CEC), which revealed investment in large-scale batteries in the country is booming.

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

June 1, 2021
Lightsource BP has said it won more than 40% of the total awarded capacity in Greece’s renewables auction last week through a co-development partnership, increasing its global presence to 14 countries.

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

May 28, 2021
BP-backed renewables group Lightsource BP is set to invest €900 million (US$1.1 billion) in solar company INSUN to fund the development of five utility-scale solar projects across Portugal.

iSun’s earnings take a hit due to COVID-19 disruption

May 25, 2021
Solar contractor iSun’s pre-tax earnings fell further at the start of 2021 compared to the same period last year, while its gross margin took a hit due to project delays brought on by COVID-19.

