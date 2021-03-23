Solar Media
Lightsource bp to develop 191MW of solar projects in Pennsylvania

Lightsource bp to develop 191MW of solar projects in Pennsylvania

Image: Lightsource BP.

Lightsource bp has been selected to build, own and operate seven solar arrays in Pennsylvania that will provide nearly half of the state government’s electricity.

The sites form part of the 191MW Cottontail solar farm project that Lightsource is currently developing in six counties that are expected to go into operation in 2023.

A statement from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf claimed the project represents the largest solar commitment by any state government in the US to date.

Constellation, a subsidiary of US power giant Exelon, will purchase energy and renewable energy credits from the plants before then selling the power and project-specific credits to the state government. The projects are expected to supply 361,000MWh of electricity per year to 16 Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agencies.

“With over 85% of Pennsylvania’s greenhouse gas emissions coming from energy production and use, pursuing clean energy and energy efficiency at the enterprise scale, as the state government solar procurement demonstrates, will make a big impact,” said Patrick McDonnell, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

A 2019 executive order from Governor Wolf set a goal of lowering Pennsylvania’s greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2025 and 80% by 2050 compared with 2005 levels.

Lightsource bp’s work in Pennsylvania has seen the company develop a 70MW trio of solar projects that were completed last year and are now delivering power to Penn State University as well as a 17.5MW park that was completed last month.  

