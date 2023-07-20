Lithuanian fund acquires 10 Latvian PV projects

The Baltics is a promising growth area for European solar. Image: Green Genius.

Modus Asset Management and renewables developer Evecon have taken joint ownership of a 55MW ground-mounted solar PV portfolio in Latvia, through their joint-managed Clean Energy Infrastructure Fund.

The portfolio consists of 10 PV projects, all close to the ready-to-build stage of development, all featuring bifacial PV modules in both single-axis tracker and fixed tilt configurations.

The Clean Energy Infrastructure Fund is the fourth such funding vehicle that Modus has managed. It has a target capacity of €200 million (US$224 million) for investment in solar PV, battery energy storage and onshore wind projects. It reached first financial close in March 2023.

“We are delighted to announce another acquisition transaction, building on our successful investment strategy in the core markets of Baltics and Poland,” said Povilas Pečiulis, CEO of Modus Asset Management. “This is our first entry into the Latvian market, where we see good prospects for growth in the renewable energy industry. We are committed to further investments in the region, strengthening energy independence, and expanding clean generation sources.”

Modus is under the supervision of the bank of Lithuania; fellow Lithuanian utility Ignitis Group (owned by the state) has bought two Latvian renewables developers in the last year. The first in September saw it take ownership of a developer with a 200MW solar and wind portfolio, and the second in January saw Ignitis acquire a 300MW Latvian solar PV pipeline.

