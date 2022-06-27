LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

Solar manufacturer LONGi has set a world record conversion efficiency of 26.5% for silicon heterojunction (HJT) PV cells.

Validated by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, Germany, the record was achieved on M6 (274.4cm2) full-size monocrystalline silicon wafers.

The milestone comes after LONGi reached a 26.3% HJT cell efficiency last October, just days after setting a previous record of 25.82%.

The company has since set a 25.47% cell efficiency record for a gallium-doped p-type HJT cell, achieved using a mass production process on M6 (274.3cm²) monocrystalline silicon wafers.

Reporting its Q1 results last month, LONGi revealed it is on track to ship 50 – 60GW of modules in 2022 and end the year with 85GW of module manufacturing capacity.