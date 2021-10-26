LONGi sets new heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.82%

Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has reached a new record conversion efficiency of 25.82% for its commercial-sized heterojunction (HJT) solar cells.

Validated by the Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH), the achievement has seen the manufacturer beat a previous record of 25.26%, which it set less than five months ago when it also achieved a record cell efficiency for a p-type monocrystalline bifacial TOPCon solar cell of 25.02%.

With annual research and development investments accounting for more than 5% of its revenue, LONGi said the two HJT records in five months underline “its vision to drive forward the sustainable and rapid development of the global PV industry”.

Having achieved total PV module shipments of 24.5GW in 2020, LONGi Solar is aiming to reach module assembly capacity of 65GW by the end of this year.