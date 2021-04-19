LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

Representatives from both LONGi and Sinopec present at the signing ceremony last week. Image: Sinopec/Zheng Zhang.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi Green Energy has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China oil and gas major Sinopec.

The agreement, signed last week, will see the two entities cooperate in green hydrogen development, with the companies describing it as a “win-win situation”.

The development of solar-powered green hydrogen development falls within Sinopec’s new strategy, which is to diversify from its core business of oil refining, gas and petrochemical provision.

Zhang Yuzhou, chairman and party secretary of the Sinopec group, added that the ability for Sinopec and LONGi to “complement each other’s advantages and carry out broader, deeper and higher-level cooperation around the new energy industry chain” would also help China meet a stated aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Li Zhenguo, founder and president at LONGi, said the two companies would explore new cooperation models to advance the green hydrogen sector.

The announcement came a week after LONGi first announced that it was entering the green hydrogen sector, launching a new business unit, headed by Zhenguo, to “continuously expand” the scale of green hydrogen production.

