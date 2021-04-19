Solar Media
News

LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects

LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

FERC announces grid workshop, proposes transmission incentive shake-up

SEIA unveils social justice platform

Fraunhofer ISE sets new record efficiency for both-sides-contacted solar cell of 26%

Corporate solar funding skyrockets with PV assets in ‘great demand’

Blue Elephant Energy, UKA partner to develop 500MWp of solar in Germany

US residential solar installer Kuubix bags US$104m financing to pursue ‘aggressive’ expansion

Power Factors acquires Greenbyte in renewables software tie-up

Representatives from both LONGi and Sinopec present at the signing ceremony last week. Image: Sinopec/Zheng Zhang.

Solar Module Super League (SMSL) member LONGi Green Energy has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China oil and gas major Sinopec.

The agreement, signed last week, will see the two entities cooperate in green hydrogen development, with the companies describing it as a “win-win situation”.

The development of solar-powered green hydrogen development falls within Sinopec’s new strategy, which is to diversify from its core business of oil refining, gas and petrochemical provision.

Zhang Yuzhou, chairman and party secretary of the Sinopec group, added that the ability for Sinopec and LONGi to “complement each other’s advantages and carry out broader, deeper and higher-level cooperation around the new energy industry chain” would also help China meet a stated aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Li Zhenguo, founder and president at LONGi, said the two companies would explore new cooperation models to advance the green hydrogen sector.

The announcement came a week after LONGi first announced that it was entering the green hydrogen sector, launching a new business unit, headed by Zhenguo, to “continuously expand” the scale of green hydrogen production.

The most recent edition of PV Tech Power included a detailed assessment of the technical challenges of integrating solar and hydrogen production. PV Tech Power and PV Tech Premium subscribers can read that article here.

Furthermore, PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting its Green Hydrogen Summit next month. Details on the event, including how to attend, can be found here.

electrolysis, green hydrogen, greenhydrogen, longi, sinopec

