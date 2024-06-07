Subscribe To Premium
LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden’s AD/CVD waiver expires

By Will Norman
Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

Peak Energy, Digital Edge to build 500MW renewables for data centres

LONGi faces questions over Southeast Asian factories as Biden's AD/CVD waiver expires

CEC: Australia's 82% by 2030 renewable energy target a doubt despite recovery

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

Solar module buyers' confidence grows in Europe

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

Warning over TOPCon and HJT reliability

DOE invests in community engagement research for solar sites

LONGi headquarters
LONGi Green Energy headquarters in Shaanxi, China. Image: LONGi Green Energy

Chinese solar manufacturing giant LONGi Green Energy has addressed rumours it is planning to shut down production at its facilities in Southeast Asia in response to US import tariffs coming into force.

Rumours in Chinese media over the last two days have said that the company will be closing some of its production lines in Vietnam and Malaysia as the moratorium on antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs in the US expires.

In a statement seen by PV Tech, LONGi said: “The current industry environment is complicated… Since the beginning of this year, the industry has faced multiple impacts such as product price changes, technology iteration acceleration and trade policy adjustment, and photovoltaic companies are facing certain operational challenges.”

It added: “At the same time, in order to achieve the wide promotion of the agile intelligent manufacturing model, the company continues to promote the digital upgrading and technological transformation of the global base factories, so the production plan of different regional bases is adjusted.”

In analysis from PV Tech Premium, LONGi was found to have sustained the most financial losses of any of the big five Chinese solar manufacturers over the last year.

US tariffs

LONGi’s subsidiary Vina Solar was found to be circumventing US import tariffs by the Department of Commerce (DOC) in August last year. Along with Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, BYD Hong Kong, and New East Solar, the company was accused of moving parts of its supply from China to Southeast Asia for “minor processing” before shipping to the US to avoid US tariffs on Chinese goods.

At the time of last year’s determination, the DOC said that companies which did not respond to its investigations were assumed to be circumventing tariffs until proven otherwise.

President Biden’s moratorium on collecting duties on offending Southeast Asian imports expired yesterday. The actual impact of this round of tariffs is uncertain, as some manufacturers – like Trina Solar in Vietnam – have expanded wafer capacity outside of China, which enables shipments to the US.

However, there might be more stringent laws coming down the pipe. A recent AD/CVD investigation brought to the DOC by big US players, including First Solar, Hanwha Qcells and  REC Silicon, could have more impact. Clean Energy Associates (CEA) forecast that the tariffs could cause a “bottleneck” in solar cell supply to the US and create a “significant disadvantage” for Southeast Asian products in the market.

PV Tech head of research Finlay Colville went further still. Speaking at an event in London earlier this year, he said that companies with capacity in Southeast Asia “probably, almost certainly, won’t be able to ship any of it to the US, and that’s the only reason the capacity’s there.”

According to the China PV Industry Association, nearly 20 Chinese PV companies have established PV production in the Southeast Asian region by way of joint ventures, investments, mergers, acquisitions and other means. Besides LONGi, there have also been recent reports of production suspension at local factories of other PV companies.

The US is not the only market that would accept Southeast Asian solar products, but Europe currently accepts cheaper imports directly from China and India is also engaged in building out its own domestic manufacturing capacity.

It remains unclear whether the US could sustain its solar deployments levels under a new, more severe antidumping tariff. While efforts to build domestic capacity are gathering pace, it still relies massively on imports from Southeast Asia, particularly in the upstream (premium access).

AD/CVD, c-si manufacturing, china, longi, malaysia, pv modules, solar pv, southeast asia, us, vietnam

5B modules deployed at the Atacama Desert site in Chile. Image: 5B

Research suggests new testing standards for PV modules in desert regions

June 7, 2024
The harsh conditions of desert regions can undermine the performance of modules, although the impact of which is not adequately addressed.
Investment in solar PV now surpasses all other generation technologies combined says the IEA

IEA: Solar PV investment to surpass all technologies combined in 2024

June 6, 2024
Investment in solar PV is expected to surpass all other generation technologies combined with over US$500 billion, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Move On Energy has powered Europe's largest solar PV plant.

Solar module buyers’ confidence grows in Europe

June 6, 2024
Solar module demand increased in Europe in May, according to data from solar wholesaler sun.store, as buyers’ confidence rose and the price of bifacial modules fell.
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

US breaks Q1 record to add 11.8GWdc solar capacity in previous quarter

June 6, 2024
The US installed 11.8GWdc of capacity in the first quarter of 2024 and added more than 40GW of solar capacity last year, according to SEIA.
The North Fork project is Recurrent Energy's first facility in Oklahoma. Image: Recurrent Energy

Recurrent Energy makes initial closing on BlackRock investment

June 6, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the solar project development subsidiary of global solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has made an initial closing on BlackRock’s investment.
image

Warning over TOPCon and HJT reliability

June 6, 2024
A leading PV technologist has called for new cell testing standards to safeguard against failures in TOPCon and HJT modules.

News

