LONGi Hi-MO 7 solar modules with Hybrid Passivated Dual-Junction technology

LONGi at SNEC 2023. Credit: LONGi

Solar Module Super League member LONGi unveiled its Hi-MO 7 solar module at the 2023 edition of SNEC last month. The module is based on hybrid passivated dual-junction cell technology, and features the conventional M10 cell/wafer size, a mass production power of 580W and a conversion efficiency of 22.5%.

Market & applications

The module is designed for use in the utility market, building on the company’s Hi-MO 5 module which was designed for use in the same sector. It measures 2,279mm x 1,134mm, as do other M10 modules, and the widespread adoption of this size of modules means that new iterations like the Hi-MO 7 will benefit from a sector that is very familiar with the panels.

Industry challenges

LONGi’s latest module looks to ensure demand remains high for large-scale solar modules. The world has entered the ‘Terawatt Era’, in which global solar power capacity has exceeded 1TW, and SolarPower Europe estimates that the world’s solar capacity could double to 2TW by 2025.

Meanwhile the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) estimates the country’s solar capacity will grow from 5GW in 2013 to 50GW by 2028, with the vast majority of new installations expected to come from the utility sector. As both solar modules and solar farms grow in capacity to meet this growing capacity demand, there will be increased interest in modules that are effective in large-scale and utility-scale installations.

Technical solution

The Hi-MO 7 modules feature a bifacial dual-junction cell, which is passivated during the production process, which prevents electrons from recombining on the surface of the cell. This improves the cell’s conversion efficiency and reduces the cost of electricity produced by the module of which it is a part. The cell also features a local low-resistance contact layer that enhances cell efficiency.

The module also features different cell passivation technologies are used on the front and back of the panel. As a result, the module has a high open-circuit voltage, improved efficiency and is expected to degrade to a lower extent over time, as well as reduce its temperature coefficient.

Unique features & benefits

PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard has awarded LONGi high marks for eight consecutive years, and named it a “Top Performer” in its 2022 awards. LONGi’s models were awarded strong marks in tests involving thermal cycling, damp heat, mechanical stress sequences and a number of degradation tests, all of which will benefit the company’s latest module, the Hi-MO 7.

In addition to its high efficiency, the Hi-MO 7 also benefits from world-leading product quality and long-term reliability, which will significantly reduce the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) associated with large-scale PV projects where the modules are used.

Availability

The Hi-MO 7 modules are currently available.