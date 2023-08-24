News

LONGi ships over 1GW of modules to Middle East by H2 2023

By Simon Yuen
LONGi’s Binh Duong rooftop solar project in Vietnam has a capacity of 2MW. Image: LONGi

Chinese solar manufacturer LONGi has shipped over 1GW of solar modules to the Middle East distribution solar market by the second quarter of 2023.

LONGi has been supplying solar modules to Middle Eastern countries such as the UAE, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen since 2019. It added that the launch of its Hi-MO 6 modules, that feature the hybrid passivated back contact cell (HPBC) technology, enabled the company to cater to a wider range of application scenarios.

The company also shipped the first batch of 20MW of modules for a 1GW project in Uzbekistan in August.

Alongside this, the company also announced that its emission reduction targets were approved by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). LONGi has participated in the SBTi since 2020 and has set several targets, including reducing the greenhouse gas emissions within the operational boundary by 60% from that of the 2020 level by 2030.

It added that its near-term target has been approved by the SBTi, aligning with the 1.5℃ target in the Paris Agreement. From 2012 to 2022, the company produced a total of 290GW of solar PV products.

“The approval of SBTi signifies the global recognition of our commitment to addressing climate change and helps us continue the work of comprehensive value chain emission reduction by the year 2030,” said says Talisman Huo, general manager of brand management department at LONGi.

