LONGi ships over 1GW of modules to Middle East by H2 2023

The company also shipped the first batch of 20MW of modules for a 1GW project in Uzbekistan in August.

Alongside this, the company also announced that its emission reduction targets were approved by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). LONGi has participated in the SBTi since 2020 and has set several targets, including reducing the greenhouse gas emissions within the operational boundary by 60% from that of the 2020 level by 2030.

It added that its near-term target has been approved by the SBTi, aligning with the 1.5℃ target in the Paris Agreement. From 2012 to 2022, the company produced a total of 290GW of solar PV products.

“The approval of SBTi signifies the global recognition of our commitment to addressing climate change and helps us continue the work of comprehensive value chain emission reduction by the year 2030,” said says Talisman Huo, general manager of brand management department at LONGi.