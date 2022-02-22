LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

Price volatility has continued into 2022. Image: LONGi.

Solar manufacturer LONGi Solar has increased prices for its range of PV wafers, sending them to four-month highs amidst ongoing spikes in the polysilicon price.

Today LONGi confirmed that prices for its 158.75mm, 166mm and 182mm wafers are to rise again, the third consecutive month that the manufacturer has increased its prices.

Wafer size 158.75mm 166mm 182mm Price (RMB/pc) 5.25 5.45 6.5

Today’s price increase also takes wafer prices to a four-month high, with prices last exceeding today’s quotes in October last year, a time which also coincided with a considerable spike in polysilicon prices.

Having fallen towards the end of last year and again in early January, the average spot price for polysilicon has again risen following the Chinese New Year. The average price for polysilicon, including China’s 20% sales tax, fell from highs of RMB269/kg in late November to RMB236/kg in late December, falling again to RMB230/kg in the first two weeks of January 2022.

However last week’s average prices quoted by PV InfoLink and EnergyTrend indicated a rise to around RMB240/kg, with some quotes reaching as high as RMB250/kg.