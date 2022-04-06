Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

LONGi warns of profit hit after Yunnan province rows back on power price deal

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Portugal floating solar auction closes with record negative price, awards 183MW

News

LONGi warns of profit hit after Yunnan province rows back on power price deal

News

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News

Grenergy eyeing 1GW Colombian solar pipeline following bond issue

News

Renewables ready to ‘turn marathon into a sprint’ as IPCC report calls for acceleration

News

Risen Energy launches new HJT, BIPV modules, touts carbon-reduction progress

News

Tata Power commissions 160MW Rajasthan solar project, continues deployment in key Indian states

News

AEP Energy Partners seeks renewables PPAs in PJM region

News

Array to supply 1GW single-axis trackers to Gemini solar and storage project in Nevada

News

How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

Features, Interviews, News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
LONGi said power prices account for about 15% of total wafering costs. Image: LONGi Solar.

LONGi Solar has warned of reduced profits after Yunnan Province, where a significant portion of its manufacturing output resides, cancelled a previously-struck power pricing agreement.

In a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange issued earlier today, LONGi said that it had been informed by authorities in Yunnan earlier this month that the province could no longer honour a preferential power pricing agreement struck between the two parties in 2016.

As a result, LONGi will instead pay standard market-based prices for its power consumption, resulting in a material adverse impact on the manufacturer’s profits. LONGi noted that electricity costs account for about 15% of the total production cost of wafering.

LONGi further warned that capacity expansion projects that are still ongoing in Yunnan could be revised as a result of the power price revision.

Between 2016 and the end of 2021, LONGi has deployed around 67GW of silicon pulling capacity and 57GW of wafering capacity in Yunnan, the latter of which makes up more than half (54%) of LONGi’s total wafering capacity as of the end of last year.

In addition, several capacity expansion projects had been earmarked for Yunnan, including a 30GW cell production facility slated for construction in Qujing. These facilities have not yet started construction, and higher than expected power prices now casts doubt over these expansions.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
capacity expansion, longi, longi solar, manufacturing, power prices, upstream, yunnan province

Read Next

Pressure mounts on US policymakers to pass PV manufacturing tax breaks as funding for DOE-led ‘Accelerator’ is proposed

March 30, 2022
Pressure is mounting on the policymakers in the US to push through incentives to stimulate domestic clean energy manufacturing in the country after a turbulent week for US solar.

Tongwei set for six-fold profit leap after polysilicon, solar cell prices stay high

March 30, 2022
Solar manufacturer Tongwei is forecasting for a six-fold increase in net profit for Q1 2022, highlighting the impact pricing spikes are having on upstream manufacturer fortunes.

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

March 29, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi has laid claim to a new cell efficiency record for a gallium-doped p-type heterojunction PV cell.

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

March 29, 2022
US solar developers have issued a strong rebuke to the country’s Department of Commerce (DOC) after it launched an investigation into alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties.

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

March 28, 2022
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) is to investigate alleged circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) by solar manufacturers in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

March 28, 2022
Solar manufacturer LONGi has revised the price of its G1 and M6 p-type wafers in its fifth price revision so far this year, taking prices to a near five-month high.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Portugal’s new government brings forward 80% renewables target to 2026

News

Grenergy eyeing 1GW Colombian solar pipeline following bond issue

News

Renewables ready to ‘turn marathon into a sprint’ as IPCC report calls for acceleration

News

SunPower, First Solar in late-stage discussions to develop ‘world changing’ residential solar module

News

How US solar manufacturers can compete with China as decentralisation of PV production grows

Features, Interviews, News

Upcoming Events

Tackling heat: the importance of liquid cooling in hybrid solar-storage projects

Upcoming Webinars
April 6, 2022
10:00 AM (CET)

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021