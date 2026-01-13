Luma Energy connects 90MW solar PV plant in Puerto Rico

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The project includes 260,000 solar panels and is paired with a 51.5MW/206MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project was carried out by DEPCOM Power.

According to Luma, the project also involved the construction of a new substation that incorporates faster response to outages, improves system stability and strengthens service reliability for customers.

Luma also highlighted that the project represents a key step in the working relationship between the service provider and private developers in Puerto Rico. More renewable energy projects are forecast to be connected to the grid.

In a second phase, Clean Flexible Energy is planning to add a further 220MW of renewable energy, while in a third phase, two other solar-plus-storage projects developed by Ciro Energy Group—Ciro 2 and Guayama—will be added to the grid. In total, Luma said these phases would add 420MW of renewable energy to Puerto Rico’s grid.

“This is just the beginning of a new stage for our electric grid: smarter, more resilient and ready for the future. The integration of these renewable energy sources demonstrates what we can achieve when the public and private sectors work together,” said Pedro Meléndez, chief officer of capital programmes and grid transformation at Luma.

Mélendez added that the diversification in generation will allow the system to operate more efficiently and sustainably.

The Caribbean island is more known for its distributed generation solar PV and its residential market, which has been praised as an energy transition success story (subscription required). Interest in solar-plus-storage virtual power plants to help alleviate grid challenges has also been on the rise in Puerto Rico.