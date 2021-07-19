Solar Media
News

Machine learning boosts solar forecasting to ease grid pressures in Australian study

By Liam Stoker
Balance of System, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Machine learning boosts solar forecasting to ease grid pressures in Australian study

News

BayWa r.e. commissions largest two floating solar projects outside Asia

News

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

Featured Articles, Features

PPAs driving ground-mounted solar deployment in Spain as 2020 installs reach 2.8GWp

News

FERC eyes transmission reform to ease US connection process

News

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

News

Quercus seeks investor to build and operate 800MW Spanish pipeline

News

US aims to reduce barriers to rooftop solar with instant permitting platform

News

AEMO chief wants Australia’s grids prepared for 100% renewables by 2025

News

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

News
An operational solar farm in Australia, where the study took place. Image: Nextracker.

Machine learning techniques have been used in a study to boost the accuracy of renewables forecasts by up to 45%, helping improve grid operations in Australia.

The study, funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), is being coordinated by Monash University’s Grid Innovation Hub, industrial engineering firm Worley and renewables investor Palisade Energy and is designed to provide electricity generators with more accurate forecasting tools.

First launched in 2018, the study has contributed towards the development of forecasting models that are based on machine learning algorithms that draw on supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) data feeds from specific generators, which include a wind farm in South Australia and a solar farm in Queensland.

These forecasting models have been used to produce more accurate five-minute ahead forecasts, which in turn reduce the frequency of poor dispatch, allowing greater penetration of renewables sources on national grids.

Worley said that the forecasting algorithms helped improve power output predictions by 45%.

“Natural variations in weather makes it difficult for renewable generators to accurately forecast their short-term power generation levels and this impacts grid stability. In 2020 alone, inaccurate power predictions cost Australian generators AU$210 million, so using machine learning algorithms to see five minutes into the future is incredibly valuable,” Denis Marshment, global vice president for data science customer solutions at Worley, said.  

Worley added that the findings from the study would add to the “overall body of knowledge” around the use of machine learning in renewables forecasting and confirmed that the resulting forecasting models can be applied to all generators based in Australia, but stressed that more research was needed with regards solar projects.

The study was led by Dr Christoph Bergmeir from the Department of Data Science and AI at Monash University’s Faculty of Information Technology. Bergmeir said reliable short-term prediction methods were necessary to achieve network stability while accommodating greater quantities of renewable power.

“If renewable generators can lower their causer pays factors, they can produce electricity cheaper, and eventually that saving could be passed on to the customers. It would also make renewables more competitive, which is also a desirable outcome,” Bergmeir said.

ai, arena, data, forecasting, machine learning, operations, palisade energy, scada, worley

