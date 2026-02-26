MacLean-Fogg acquires OMCO Solar

US engineering and manufacturing company MacLean-Fogg has acquired solar PV tracker and fixed-tilt solutions manufacturer OMCO Solar.
OMCO Solar will continue to operate independently within the MacLean-Fogg family and will retain its current leadership team.
“We are excited about this opportunity to take OMCO Solar to the next level, now with the backing of a great partner in MacLean-Fogg. We look forward to growing our team and adding even more value to our customers,” said Eric Goodwin, OMCO Solar Vice President of Business Development.
OMCO currently has five manufacturing plants across Arizona, Alabama, Ohio and Indiana, according to its website.
The acquisition underscores a commitment from the two companies to strengthen US manufacturing and both companies aim to keep investing in advanced manufacturing and engineering talent.
MacLean-Fogg’s acquisition of a US-based tracker manufacturer also shows how the tracker industry has been growing in the past few years, with other companies either expanding their reach, such as NextPower (formerly known as Nextracker), GameChange or Array Technologies, or being acquired, such as OMCO Solar. PV Tech Premium recently explored how several US tracker companies have been shifting towards becoming integrated solutions providers.