MacLean-Fogg acquires OMCO Solar

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 26, 2026
Companies, Markets & Finance
Americas

MacLean-Fogg acquires OMCO Solar

Following the acquisition, OMCO Solar will continue to operate independently. Image: PV Tech

US engineering and manufacturing company MacLean-Fogg has acquired solar PV tracker and fixed-tilt solutions manufacturer OMCO Solar.

OMCO Solar will continue to operate independently within the MacLean-Fogg family and will retain its current leadership team.

“We are excited about this opportunity to take OMCO Solar to the next level, now with the backing of a great partner in MacLean-Fogg. We look forward to growing our team and adding even more value to our customers,” said Eric Goodwin, OMCO Solar Vice President of Business Development.

OMCO currently has five manufacturing plants across Arizona, Alabama, Ohio and Indiana, according to its website.

The acquisition underscores a commitment from the two companies to strengthen US manufacturing and both companies aim to keep investing in advanced manufacturing and engineering talent.

MacLean-Fogg’s acquisition of a US-based tracker manufacturer also shows how the tracker industry has been growing in the past few years, with other companies either expanding their reach, such as NextPower (formerly known as Nextracker), GameChange or Array Technologies, or being acquired, such as OMCO Solar. PV Tech Premium recently explored how several US tracker companies have been shifting towards becoming integrated solutions providers.

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were a sell out success and 2026 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
