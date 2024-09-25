Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Americas, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

News

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

News

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

News

Axpo commissions 12.8MW French rooftop solar project, country’s largest

News

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

Guest Blog, Features

Developer rPlus Energies breaks ground on 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

News

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

News

Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

News

WTO establishes dispute panel over clean energy tax credits under US IRA

News

US ROUND-UP: Entergy commissions Arkansas project, Ammper and Elawan sign Texas PPAs

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Macquarie Asset Management’s investment arm, Green Investment Group, launched Cero Generation in 2021. Image: Macquarie Group.

Australian investment bank Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is set to invest up to US$1.73 billion to acquire a significant minority stake in US independent power producer D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI).

DESRI, which develops, owns and operates utility-scale solar PV, wind and battery energy storage systems across the US, has a development pipeline of over 25GW and 6GW capacity in operations or under construction.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Additionally, DESRI has long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place with a diversified base of off-takers, including corporates, utilities, and co-operatives in 24 states. This will complement MAM’s 12GW of operational capacity and over 90GW of green energy assets in development across its portfolio.

D.E. Shaw recently started work on a 130MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage project in the US and launched commercial operations at its 80MW Elektron solar PV project in Utah in May 2024.

David Zwillinger, CEO of DESRI, said that the group is “excited” to expand further into the renewable energy space, with the partnership to “further accelerate growth in this exciting space”.

The MAM-managed funds include Macquarie Global Infrastructure Fund (MGIF), Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund (MGECO) and Macquarie Energy Transition Infrastructure Fund International (METI).

Christopher Frost, senior managing director at Macquarie Asset Management—Real Assets, stated the partnership underscores Macquarie Group’s objective of expanding its global portfolio of diversified core infrastructure assets.

“We are excited to invest in DESRI, an energy transition platform of scale with a proven, highly-regarded management team and a large base of operating assets which we expect will grow over the medium term through the successful completion of late-stage projects,” Frost said.

MAM is active in multiple global markets and has a strong presence in the solar PV industry. Late last year (20 November), PV Tech reported that MAM launched a new onshore renewable energy business division, Aula Energy, developing renewable energy generation projects in Australia and New Zealand.

Aula Energy’s portfolio will have a combined capacity of 4GW of planned projects, comprising utility-scale solar PV, wind, and battery storage, which support energy transition by helping increase renewable energy capacity in the grid.

Macquarie Asset Management’s investment arm, Green Investment Group, also launched Cero Generation in 2021. Its portfolio includes projects from multiple European countries, including Spain, France, Italy and Greece.

William Demas, head of Macquarie Asset Management Green Investments for the Americas, believes the partnership will help Macquarie and DESRI capitalise on the growing opportunities in the renewable energy space.

“With the growth of the renewable energy market, suppliers and customers are seeking trusted partners that can scale and consolidate the market,” Demas added.

UPCOMING EVENT

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

24 October 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Recent changes in legislation around the world have spurred a new wave of factory building globally with new factories in the U.S., Europe and Southeast Asia. Increased ESG requirements in Europe mean that module buyers are applying new criteria to their module selection process and will be considering PV modules from new suppliers and manufacturers located outside of China. This creates new challenges for testing and inspection of PV Modules as they consider new module suppliers and update their due diligence processes.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, de shaw, de shaw renewable investments, finance, macquarie, macquarie group, us, usa, utility scale solar

Read Next

fighting jays

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

September 24, 2024
Insurer kWh Analytics has launched a US$2.4 million initiative to “develop innovative approaches” to improve the resilience of PV projects.
James_Bruce Austin TX

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

September 24, 2024
Lori Bird and Joe Hack of the World Resources Institute examine legislative and regulatory efforts to break the US transmission bottleneck.
rPlus Energies breaks ground on Green River Energy Center.

Developer rPlus Energies breaks ground on 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

September 24, 2024
Developer rPlus Energies has broken ground on a solar PV plant in Utah, US, co-located with 1.6GWh of battery storage.
A solar facility in the US state of Massachusetts. Credit: Greg M. Cooper via Borrego Solar and SEIA

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

September 24, 2024
The US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has launched a draft standard to help US companies meet traceability requirements.
The Longreach solar farm in Australia. Image: Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

September 24, 2024
UK-based investment group Foresight Solar Fund has confirmed that it will sell its Australia portfolio, consisting of 170MW of operational solar PV and 122MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).
Entergy's Walnut Bend solar project.

US ROUND-UP: Entergy commissions Arkansas project, Ammper and Elawan sign Texas PPAs

September 23, 2024
Entergy commissioned a 100MW project in the state of Arkansas, while Ammper Power and Elawan signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Texas.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nasdaq moves to delist Maxeon following low stock prices

News

Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

News

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

News

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

News

WTO establishes dispute panel over clean energy tax credits under US IRA

News

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

News

Upcoming Events

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA
is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.