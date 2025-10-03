Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

News

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

News

SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

News

US solar manufacturing under the microscope at PV CellTech 2025

News

Chinese government policies and production cuts to drive up module prices—Wood Mackenzie

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation surges 18% in September as Australia enters spring

Features, Long Reads

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

News

India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

News

EU to lose 5% of solar workforce in 2025 as ‘job-intensive’ residential market contracts

News

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
nextera energy
The acquisition means Madison has over 1GW of solar and storage assets. Image: NextEra Energy.

Renewables developer Madison Energy Infrastructure has bought the US distributed generation assets of NextEra Energy Resources.

The portfolio comprises solar and energy storage assets, development projects across 25 states and the teams associated with NextEra Energy’s distributed business, Madison said.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

With this acquisition, the company, which is owned by international investment group EQT Infrastructure, now has over 1GW of renewable energy assets across the US. Madison Energy Infrastructure recently secured a US$800 million debt facility to support its project development and growth strategy.

In November 2023, it also bought Pro-Tech Energy Solutions, a corporate and industrial (C&I) sector engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solar firm to expand its C&I offering.

“Today’s announcement represents a significant milestone in Madison’s journey to deliver exceptional value to leading businesses and communities across the US,” said Richard Walsh, CEO of Madison

As a subsidiary of one of the US’ largest utilities, NextEra Energy Resources owns and develops gigawatts of solar and energy storage assets across different market segments. Its parent company, NextEra Energy, aims to have over 80GW of solar and energy storage assets in its portfolio by 2027, and NextEra Energy Resources’ subsidiary, the utility Florida Power & Light, added 2.2GW of new solar assets in 2024.

The sale of its distributed asset portfolio could see the utility focus more on utility-scale renewables. In June, NextEra commissioned the 100MW Amite solar project in Louisiana.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
madison energy infrastructure, nextera energy, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Read Next

The Apex Solar project has a capacity of 105MW. Image: Enlight Energy

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

October 3, 2025
EDF Renewables and Enlight Renewable Energy have advanced solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico and Arizona.
SunPower solar panels in Marin County in the US. Credit: SunPower

SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

October 3, 2025
SunStrong Management has raised US$900 million to refinance a 'large portfolio' of residential solar assets developed by SunPower.
Image: Solar Media

US solar manufacturing under the microscope at PV CellTech 2025

October 3, 2025
The US solar manufacturing industry is feeling bullish, despite the policy whiplash inflicted over the summer and the increased pressure on US solar supply chains.
Image: Brighte.
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation surges 18% in September as Australia enters spring

October 2, 2025
Australia's solar sector delivered a strong September performance in the National Electricity Market (NEM) as the country entered spring, with combined solar PV generation reaching 3,933GWh - a 17.83% increase from August's 3,338GWh.
Laminate pulled from a solar panel before recycling. Image: Solarcycle.

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

October 2, 2025
Spanish waste management company Trabede and energy firm Greening Group will build a solar module recycling plant in Granada, Andalusia, Spain.
Rooftop solar installation.

EU to lose 5% of solar workforce in 2025 as ‘job-intensive’ residential market contracts

October 2, 2025
The European solar sector will lose around 5% of its jobs in 2025, the first contraction in employment for the sector in nearly a decade.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

News

Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

News

FRV Australia brings 300MW solar PV power plant with Microsoft PPA to full operation

News

India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

News

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

News

Keeping the faith in US solar manufacturing

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.