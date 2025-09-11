Subscribe To Premium
Madison Energy secures US$800 million to expand US clean energy portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Founder Group secures EPC contract for 30MW Malaysian solar plant

Ib vogt inks 70MW solar vPPA in Romania

European PEARL project develops flexible perovskite cell with 21.6% conversion efficiency

Renewable energy among targets of US$634m EBRD climate finance package

Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

US cell producer presses on with expansion plans despite policy uncertainty

Italy: ‘Right now, it doesn’t make sense to invest in co-located storage’

Solar growth in Central European countries outstrips EU average as coal declines

How US solar manufacturing is weathering the policy storm

According to the firm, the facility will help it meet rising electricity demand as it targets 1GW of operating capacity. Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash.

Renewables developer and asset owner Madison Energy Infrastructure has raised US$800 million via a construction-to-term debt facility to accelerate the expansion and deployment of clean energy assets across the US. 

According to the firm, the facility will help it meet rising electricity demand as it targets 1GW of operating capacity, driven by load growth, price volatility and AI-related infrastructure needs. The facility will support project development, construction and long-term operations. 

“We believe clean energy infrastructure is a foundational part of our economic future and this facility reflects Madison’s commitment to serving our customers and partners for decades to come,” said Steve Cunningham, chief financial officer at Madison. 

The financing round was led by Fifth Third Bank, Société Générale and BNP Paribas, alongside KeyBank, Crédit Agricole, TD Bank, Lloyd’s and Natixis.  

While Madison Energy did not specify the technologies it plans to use to expand its renewable power portfolio, it currently operates a solar portfolio exceeding 500MW across 25 US states.

In 2023, the company acquired Pro-Tech Energy Solutions, a corporate and industrial (C&I) sector engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solar firm. At the time of the acquisition, Madison said Pro-Tech’s pipeline of offsite solar projects and expertise in both distributed and front-of-the-meter systems align well with its customer base.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 12th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance USA event on 21-22 October 2025 in New York. Panellists will discuss the fate of US solar and storage in a post-subsidy world, the evolving economics of standalone BESS and de-risking solar and storage supply chains. Book your tickets for the event on the official website.

