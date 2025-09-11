Madison Energy secures US$800 million to expand US clean energy portfolio

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

“We believe clean energy infrastructure is a foundational part of our economic future and this facility reflects Madison’s commitment to serving our customers and partners for decades to come,” said Steve Cunningham, chief financial officer at Madison.

The financing round was led by Fifth Third Bank, Société Générale and BNP Paribas, alongside KeyBank, Crédit Agricole, TD Bank, Lloyd’s and Natixis.

While Madison Energy did not specify the technologies it plans to use to expand its renewable power portfolio, it currently operates a solar portfolio exceeding 500MW across 25 US states.

In 2023, the company acquired Pro-Tech Energy Solutions, a corporate and industrial (C&I) sector engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solar firm. At the time of the acquisition, Madison said Pro-Tech’s pipeline of offsite solar projects and expertise in both distributed and front-of-the-meter systems align well with its customer base.

