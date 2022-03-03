Solar Media
MAN Energy Solutions invests €500m to ramp up PEM electrolyser production

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Distributed solar developer New Energy Equity acquired by US utility for US$166m

MAN Energy Solutions invests €500m to ramp up PEM electrolyser production

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

SunPower forms solar-storage agreement with housebuilder

First Solar facing 'challenging year' as shipping volatility bites, bifacial CadTel pilots continuing

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

California's congressional democrats write to CPUC to slam NEM 3.0, demand 'dramatically revised policy'

First Solar pens 1.5GW module supply contract with SB Energy

Mining giant Peabody enters solar, eyes 4.9GW of solar and storage in next five years

Erthos to increase its O&M development after closing US$17.5m funding round

MAN Energy Solutions will invest €500 million in its green hydrogen subsidiary H-TEC SYSTEMS. Image: H-TEC Systems.

Industrial engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions, part of the Volkswagen group, will invest €500 million (US$554.36 million) in its subsidiary H-TEC Systems to ramp up its green hydrogen strategy.

The investment will be spent over the next few years in order to mass-produce PEM electrolysers as well as increase its workforce in the development and production phases.

Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions said the next step was to scale and set up a “highly automated serial production” as green hydrogen will increasingly become a primary energy source in the next decade.

Lauber added: “We are transforming H-TEC Systems into one of the world’s leading players in the field of PEM electrolysis.”

The company’s main operation is in the production and development of PEM electrolysers and electrolysis stacks.

Being part of the Volkswagen Group, H-TEC Systems will have access to the expertise and experience of the German automaker, especially in areas relating to production scaling and supplier-based series production business.

Following the investment to scale up production of PEM electrolysers, its management team has been reshuffled with Robin von Plettenberg installed as the new CEO and chief sales officer of H-TEC Systems, Frank Zimmermann will be the chief financial officer and Marius Zasche the chief technology and operations officer.

The newly appointed CEO, von Plettenberg, said: “Over the next few years, we will see increasingly larger projects, such as those for integrating entire wind farms. We are increasingly expecting projects on a scale of over 100 megawatts and, in the medium term, are also predicting structural changes in the market for multi-gigawatt large-scale plants, which are used in particular to export hydrogen and supply industrial sectors worldwide.”

